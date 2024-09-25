Image Credit: Disney
Rapper Young Dolph backstage during day 1 of 2021 ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on October 9, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage
Category:
Celebrities
Music

What happened to Young Dolph?

The rapper's death is still having ripple effects.
Jesse Torres
Jesse Torres
|

Published: Sep 25, 2024 04:07 am

Young Dolph was an industry veteran. The rapper began making a name for himself in 2008, and eventually, through tireless hustling, broke through in a major way in 2015. He notched a few Billboard charting singles throughout his career, but his life was tragically cut short on November 17, 2021.

Young Dolph’s death, and the circumstances that led to it, have continued to be a talking point for those in the hip hop community. Those who aren’t familiar with Dolph or his affiliations, however, might be confused. That’s where we come into play.

How did Young Dolph die?

Young Dolph Getty (SINGLE USE)
Photo credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Young Dolph’s life was cut short by two gunmen. TMZ reported that the Memphis rapper was visiting Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when two men approached him and began firing. Young Dolph was riddled with 22 bullets, according to Rolling Stone. The outlet confirmed that Dolph sustained gunshot wounds to the “left chest, left abdomen, [the] right chin, right neck, right shoulder, both arms and back.”

The gunmen reportedly traveled to and fled from the crime scene in a stolen Mercedes-Benz. There was surveillance video of the gunmen, who were later revealed to be named Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson. Both men were apprehended, and charged with murder and conspiracy. Their respective trials are underway.

According to AP News, there has been tension between Smith and Johnson. The latter’s attorney, Luke Evans, told the jury that they should not trust Smith because he’s merely trying to save himself.

Who put out a hit on Young Dolph’s life?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 31: Young Dolph performs in concert at Gramercy Theatre on January 31, 2019 in New York City.
Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

Cornelius Smith made a bold claim when he took the stand on September 23. He alleged that both him and Johnson were sent to take out Young Dolph at the behest of a man named Big Jook. Jook, according to Smith, put out a hit on the rapper. Jook was born Anthony Mims, and is perhaps best known for being the older brother of another rapper, Yo Gotti.

Big Jook was involved in Yo Gotti’s record label, the Collective Music Group. His role within the label was never made clear, but he was a familiar face to those who rubbed shoulders with Gotti or were signed to CMG. Cornelius Smith claimed that Big Jook put out a $100K hit on Young Dolph, though the motive has yet to be made clear.

Big Jook is no longer alive, however. The alleged businessman was shot and killed on January 13, 2024. Security footage from the shooting confirms that the culprits escaped in a Ford Explorer with black wheels and tinted windows. The Memphis Police Department has yet to make any arrests or name any persons of interest.

Jesse Torres
Jesse Torres is a freelance entertainment writer at We Got This Covered. He specializes in film and TV news, though he also enjoys covering music. Jesse's favorite Marvel film is Iron Man 3, and he's prepared to debate this ad nauseam with anyone that disagrees (i.e. most people).