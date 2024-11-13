‘What I would do for a day of all of that glam’: Jessica Alba breaks down what it takes to look flawless on the red carpet and it’s every girl’s most relaxing dream

It’s often easy to forget privileged celebrities are people just like us. That is often true, celebs have access to things people with a modest income can’t dream of, which obviously helps with their overall appearance, health, and overall quality of life.

As Jessica Alba was one of the many stars making their way down the red carpet at the Baby2Baby charity foundation, she looked like a dream but broke down what’s necessary to look like a movie star.

For decades, the media has fed us a completely different idea than reality, especially when it comes to beauty standards for women. Hollywood has a completely different idea of what women look like and even the women used in magazines, runways, and ads don’t look like that in real life due to the extensive makeup, filters, plastic surgery, and Photoshop. In a new clip, Jessica Alba proved what it’s like to be red carpet-ready, which included quite a team.

Jessica Alba’s red carpet look included a lot of pampering

Actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba is one of the most beautiful women in the industry, and she is not in the spotlight as much as I’d like to see her. However, she and her husband Cash Warren were one of the couples who attended Baby2Baby’s annual fundraising gala, which was almost Oscar-like when it came to all the beauty outfits and glam.

Jessica Alba has been a constant attender since the charity foundation’s creation and serves as a board member. Over the year, she always brought incredible style to the red carpet and her 2024 look didn’t miss. She wore a Zuhair Murad gown from the Resort 2025 collection. The strapless sheer nude gown was filled with hand-applied sequins and, combined with a long, falling down-the-back scarf in the same shade, helped Alba achieve a classic movie star look.

Ahead of the glam night, Alba had a full-on pampering session to make sure that her finished look was as polished as it gets. It started with skin prep, which included a skincare routine complete with skin eye patches, while her hair and makeup were in the works.

She opted for timeless Hollywood curls, as the whole look gave vintage vibes, and mixed it with modern makeup consisting of a pink smoky eye with foxy eyelashes, and a nude lip. The getting-ready session included a brand-new manicure with elegant creamy white nails with gold stars stickers. She had a whole team working on different areas, proving getting the red carpet look requires a lot of work.

She accessorized with jewelry from Tiffany & Co. for extra bling that perfectly complemented the glitter from the sequins on her nude dress and finished it all with a pair of Aquazzura heels.

Fans were in love with her look but so many highlighted how this is every girl’s dream — a day of nothing but relaxation, ending with looking like your best self.

“What I would do for a day of all of that Glam. everything single thing was on point! Girl,” wrote an ecstatic fan. “yes. To have that pampering. Yes please,” replied another.

The night included more amazing outfits, as Katy Perry dazzled in a long white silk gown with silver accents, and Kelly Rowland was her polar opposite, with a black velvet gown with gold accents. Charlize Theron, Ciara, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Garner, Mindy Kaling, Miranda Kerr, Ayesha Curry, and more attended the event, with Theron being honored with the Giving Tree Award.

A date night to remember for Alba and her husband Cash Warren, the former Fantastic Four actress looked like a vision, and the spa day beforehand was all worth it.

