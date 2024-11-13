‘Got that glow’: Kelly Rowland wows with black and gold dress and fans think she’s hiding a secret

Kelly Rowland recently attended the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles to support impoverished children. It was a big night for the singer, and it was also her moment to shine, literally, as she rocked a stunning black and gold gown.

The singer looked gorgeous as she opted for a long black dress that hugged her curves, but the statement feature of her outfit was the gold cutout detailing. The event is important and was attended by many of Hollywood’s top stars, and to make it even more special and get everyone into the giving mood, Rowland and Nelly joined forces to perform their classic song, “Dilemma” (more than two decades later). The track was first released in 2002, and the pair took to the stage again to perform it — this moment was undoubtedly one of the night’s highlights.

Rowland shared several pictures from the night on social media for her 16.5 million followers. She attended with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, who matched her dress with a classic black suit. The entertainer chose not to comment in the caption, but her fans have been making up for it because the post has been flooded with reactions from people eager to share their thoughts. Yes, they love her look and think she is gorgeous, but the focus has been on something surprising: is Kelly Rowland pregnant?

Fans think they spot Kelly Rowland sporting a baby bump

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

The comments on Kelly Rowland’s post have been full of congratulatory messages. “Ok to the baby bump congrats boo…,” a fan wrote. “Got that Glow,” another shared. Other reactions include, “Is it just me or does she look pregnant,” “I see a bump bump bump,” and “You looked amazing.”

There have also been comments on some of Rowland’s earlier looks where she was seen publicly in more oversized clothing, specifically the suit she wore in the run-up to the 2024 Presidential election. In October, Rowland and Beyoncé appeared at Vice President and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris’ “Reproductive Rights” rally. Rowland stepped out wearing an oversized grey pinstriped suit, white shirt, and red tie (it was not her most glamorous moment), although we do love a power suit!

At the time of publication, Kelly Rowland has made no statement about a possible third pregnancy (she is already a mom to sons Titan Jewel and Noah, born in 2014 and 2021, respectively). It feels gross to speculate about a woman’s body, so we won’t, but motherhood is a role that the entertainer has embraced and spoken about with great affection before. She has also stressed the importance of not getting too hung up on being the perfect mother.

“A girlfriend of mine, she was being funny, but she was being honest,” Rowland told E! News in May. “She was like, ‘You’re gonna screw this up and that’s OK.’ The times you get it right, really celebrate yourself.'”

She continued, “By nature, the negative trumps the positive moments we should have. So, celebrate yourself when you get everything down. I remember doing that when Noah got to sleeping and I started doing this whole dance around the crib.” Rowland also stressed the importance of giving yourself grace and celebrating the wins. So, if she is to be a mother for the third time, you know she’s got this!

