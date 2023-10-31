What is Angelina Jolie’s net worth?

Aside from being an award-winning actress and filmmaker, Angelina Jolie is a passionate humanitarian, mother, and newly-minted fashion guru.

Though her life often remains modestly private, with her seemingly endless successes and generosity, there’s a nice cushion in her bank account to reflect her work value and fund her A-list lifestyle.

As a highly valued movie actress, Jolie strikes a massive deal when she is cast in a movie. When she agreed to take on her iconic eponymous role in Maleficient she earned an impressive $33 million, according to Time, and that’s just for the first movie. Her role opposite her ex-husband Brad Pitt in Mr. & Mrs. Smith got her a modest $10 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jolie landed $20 million deals for Salt and The Tourist. Not too shabby.

Her impressive filming salary also explains her even more impressive Los Angeles home, which Ideal Home reports is worth $25 million. She bought the six-bedroom house, reportedly once owned by Cecil B. DeMille, and the 110-year-old estate reeks of Old Hollywood charm.

Jolie just recently released a clothing line in collaboration with the luxury brand Chloe, which will hit stores in January as a part of her newly launched Jolie Atelier, and is an effort to support diverse and sustainable fashion creation and design. She told Instyle that her earnings from the collaboration will go towards “establishing apprenticeships for tailors and artisans.”

One of the final things (as far as we know) that keeps Jolie afloat are designer branding deals and marketing campaigns. According to E! News, she made a crisp $10 million for a Louis Vuitton print campaign back in 2011, and the price has gone up to a cool $12 million for her St. John’s deal, per Vogue.

With all of that cash influx comes a responsibility to pay your dues, and Jolie has made a habit of it. She co-founded the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation which Daily Mail calls a $41 million charity. She has been known to donate millions to help children across the world including No Kid Hungry, per Instyle.

Jolie has been working in the industry for more than 30 years, and her hard work has certainly paid off. With all of her brand partnerships, business ventures, and of course, highly-accolated acting, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Jolie’s net worth is at a modest $120 million. Those cheekbones, though? Priceless.