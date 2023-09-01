What is ‘Big Brother 25’ contestant Jag’s religion?

We’re over halfway through Big Brother 25, and the tension has never been higher; with Matt having pocketed the Power of Invincibility and sprinkling it on the otherwise-eviction-bound Jag Bains, the question of the chopping block’s next victim continues to sport a dubious answer, and we’ll have to wait until next week to find out to find out what — and who — is going to go down.

It was quite the rollercoaster for poor Jag especially, who seemed down and out after fumbling his opportunity to seize the Power by way of what’s probably the most complex bowling skills competition we’ll ever see, only to jump into what seemed like a thankful prayer when he was ultimately rescued from eviction thanks to Matt’s interference.

Some of you may be wondering who that prayer was going towards, so to speak. If so, here’s where Jag’s faith lies.

What is Jag’s religion?

Jag practices Sikhism, an Indian religion that originated in the 15th-century Punjab region of India, and the fifth-largest religion in the world. The 25-year-old made Big Brother history by being the first Sikh-Punjabi contestant to compete in the American version of the show.

The teachings of Sikhism are derived from the wisdom of Guru Nanak, who has since had nine Gurus succeed him since his death in 1539, with the last recorded human Guru in Sikh history, Gobind Singh, declaring the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh scripture, as the evergreen authority on Sikhism.

Big Brother 25 broadcasts new episodes on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8pm ET. They’re also available to stream on Paramount Plus in the United States.