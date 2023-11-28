Comedian Bill Engvall has made some changes in his life, revealing in 2022 that he had moved from California to Utah, and later announcing that his 2023 set — titled Here Is Your Sign, It’s Finally Time — will be his last-ever stand-up special.

That show, which is set for release on multiple streamers including Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video on December 5, was filmed in his new hometown of Salt Lake City, where he moved to following his illustrious, three-decade career in Los Angeles.

Engvall — who worked a series of odd jobs as a DJ and tour guide prior to his breakout success — has said the move to Utah was inspired in part by the “insane” taxes of California, but with a net worth as eye-watering as his, we think it probably wouldn’t have made too much of dent. With a credits list that spans television, comedy albums and national tours, we’re taking a closer look into Bill Engvall’s net worth as of 2023.

What is Bill Engvall’s net worth in 2023?

Bill Engvall’s estimated net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $40 million, much of which is derived from his 30-year career in comedy. He is perhaps best known as a member of the Blue Collar Comedy troupe, which he co-created with fellow comedian Jeff Foxworthy in 2000, and featured stand-up talents Ron White and Larry the Cable Guy.

The troupe embarked on a massive tour, Blue Collar Comedy Tour, which ran for six years and spawned three films, a satellite radio show, and a television series titled Blue Collar TV on The WB Network. In 2007, Forbes reported that due to the breakout success of the Blue Collar Comedy tour and its various spinoffs, members of the troupe were among the wealthiest comedians of that year, all earning six or seven figures by performing the long-running circuit of stadium venues.

During the height of his stand-up comedy career, it’s estimated that Engvall collected on average about $100,000 per gig. For reference, Engvall’s fellow Blue Comedy tour mates are similarly well-paid, with Foxworthy worth an estimated $100 million and Larry The Cable Guy garnering an $80 million net worth as of 2023. Remaining tour mate, Ron White, has a net worth of around $40 million.

Meanwhile, the troupe’s tour movie, Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Movie, grossed $600,000 at the domestic box office, while grossing almost $100 million in tours and DVD sales. Engvall went on to star in his own sitcom, The Bill Engvall Show, which ran for three seasons on TBS and notably starred Jennifer Lawrence in one of her first roles, before embarking on a television hosting stint. In 2011, he took over as the host of Lingo on the Game Show Network, though details around his salary for that show remain unknown.

Engvall continued his reality TV run with an appearance on the 17th season of Dancing with the Stars, which aired in 2013. While specific earnings are unknown, it was reported in 2023 that contestants on DWTS earn $50, 000 for their season-long appearance on the show, though that salary was likely lower in 2013.

Engvall’s decades-long appearances on television have also included roles on shows like Family Guy and Last Man Standing, the latter of which saw his co-star Tim Allen earn an estimated $235,000 per episode.

Engvall’s pursuits also include the release of comedy albums, of which he has sold more than two million as of 2023. Across all eight of his comedy albums, Engvall is estimated to have earned around $2 million from copies sold. Engvall’s most successful comedy album, his 1996 debut titled Here’s Your Sign, went on to crack the Billboard Top 200, selling nearly 900,000 copies as of 2023.

Engvall’s earnings are also derived from real estate, after the comedian sold his Californian home in 2015 for an estimated $5.2 million. While the price is not yet known, Engvall’s newer home in Utah is located within the gated community of Glenwild, and ecompasses 8,500 square feet.

As for cars, it’s been reported that Engvall owns a 1950 Chevrolet pickup truck and 1977 Volkswagen Van, while his wife, Gail, owns both an Aston Martin and a Mercedes Benz. In 2013, Engvall purchased a Tesla Model S.