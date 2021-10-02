The Internet Is Roasting Larry The Cable Guy For A Controversial Take

It’s been a long time since Larry The Cable Guy’s heydey but he’s managed to keep a solid fanbase over the years. His most recent comedy special, Remain Seated, is well-reviewed. Currently however, no one is talking about his comedy or his untitled Cars series coming to Disney+ — they’re too angry for that.

Larry The Cable Guy has previously spread misinformation about COVID-19 but has gone to further levels recently that have finally caught the notice of more people. Many users on Twitter have been sharing how they’ve been blocked by the comedian for trying to correct his misinformed views.

After which I was blocked by Larry the Cable Guy on this stupid bird app for correcting him about vaccines. pic.twitter.com/PkcdhcfVqU — Taylor Nichols, MD (@tnicholsmd) October 1, 2021

Now, several medical doctors have taken to calling out the actor to try and hold him accountable.

When it comes to health decisions if you are listening to Larry The Cable Guy over board certified physicians then I really don't know how to help you….. — Scott Krugman, MD (@Dr_ScottK) October 1, 2021

this is why I’m currently debating vaccines & vaccine policy with Larry the Cable Guy https://t.co/vu4WqGsbzs — Seth Trueger (@MDaware) October 1, 2021

Today I got blocked by Larry the Cable Guy…what a treat — Kyle Swanson MD (@kiswanson) October 1, 2021

Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think we would be sitting here arguing with Larry the Cable Guy over vaccines. Jfc. pic.twitter.com/dTn5Yh2TKy — Dr. Neurofourier (@Neurofourier) October 1, 2021

It seems Larry was unable to stop the overwhelming amount of evidence against him and began to block doctors en masse. Of course, Twitter did what it does best and started to roast the actor and those that believed him over medical experts.

Someone: I’ve been listening to a lot experts about the vaccine and why I should be hesitant before getting vaccinated.



Me: what experts?



Someone: Larry the Cable Guy for one.



Me: pic.twitter.com/E4DctY5Dkh — teatime75 (@teatime75) October 1, 2021

If Larry the Cable guy isn't vaxxed, I'm not allowing him into my home to fix my TV. — J. Elvis Weinstein (@JElvisWeinstein) October 2, 2021

I didn’t have #MedTwitter vs Larry the Cable Guy on my 2021 BINGO card — Path Lab Andrew (@PathLabAndrew) October 1, 2021

It doesn’t seem like Larry The Cable Guy will be living this down any time soon but we’ll have to see if this piece of humble mind convinces him to change his tune surrounding COVID-19.