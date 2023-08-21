What is Billy Ray Cyrus’ net worth?

Billy Ray Cyrus, the country music crooner, is best known for his ornate ability to rock a mullet, sing about his achy breaky heart, and as the patriarch of one of the most famous families in music across several genres of song styles.

In fact, it’s nearly impossible to turn on the radio and go a day without hearing a song from a Cyrus family member. Be it Billy himself, Miley, Trace, or Noah — the Cyrus family is all over the airwaves with some of the most trendy and beloved songs in music.

As a songwriter and musician, it makes sense that Cyrus’ kids weren’t just exposed to music but that it was an integral part of their lives at every age. He likely inspired them to chase their own passions, and it just so happens that songwriting and singing were at the heart of many of them.

For Billy Ray himself, most iconically are his tunes like “Achy Breaky Heart,” “Could’ve Been Me,” “Ready, Set, Don’t Go,” “She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore,” and the recent and earworm-y (even if you don’t want to admit) “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X. His talent is behind some of the recent decades’ most famous, emotional, and go-to-karaoke tunes.

With a massive discography and a career in acting, you might be wondering just how much Billy Ray Cyrus’ net worth is, and as usual — we’ve got you covered.

Billy Ray Cyrus’ net worth is how much?

A long-time name in the entertainment business, Billy Ray’s net worth sits at a solid $20 Million, which probably helps heal the hurt of that achy breaky heart that comes knocking occasionally. Cyrus’ debut album was released in 1992, so it goes without saying that he’s worked hard for decades to create a life for himself — and it’s definitely well-earned.

With a whopping 16 studio albums and eleven compilation albums, Cyrus’ musical journey has taken several twists and turns throughout his career. With a southern twang accompanying the lyrics to all of his tunes, Cyrus is a staple of country music; it’d be hard to imagine the genre without him.

What is Billy Ray Cyrus doing now?

Cyrus’ last studio album, The SnakeDoctor Circus, was released in 2019, so what has he been up to in the meantime? Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray in 2022, and both have already found a new love in new partners, Billy Ray with Australian singer Firerose.

The pair recently released a song called “Plans” together, further proving that this chapter of Cyrus’ life has been hyperfocused on creating a beautiful tomorrow with his soon-to-be wife.

While Cyrus’ personal life has been full of ups and downs, it appears that he’s found an exciting new chapter, and his voice still has that ever-present and moving drawl that keeps fans coming back for more.

With “Plans” just getting its big debut, we’re keeping our eyes peeled for more new releases in the future.