What is Danny Masterson’s net worth in 2023?

Long before he was a convicted rapist, Danny Masterson was one of the most-liked characters on That ’70s Show.

While he never reached the heights of his co-stars, Masterson persisted — through countless rewatches — as a common pick for “best character” in the late ’90s period piece. His character, Hyde, is witty, straightforward, and deeply anti-establishment — all traits that speak to modern audiences, and Masterson’s delivery earned him heaps of praise from fans. That is, until his history of sexual assault came to light, and Masterson landed among Hollywood’s most notorious. He’ll likely spend most, if not all, of the remainder of his life in prison, and most of his former fans are wishing the star a not-so-fond farewell.

Even as he ruminates in prison for the next 25 to 30 years, Masterson’s got a heftier bank account than many of us will ever lay eyes on. Years of relatively consistent work, from That ’70s Show to The Ranch, earned Masterson plenty of cash, but he won’t have much opportunity to spend it in prison.

Danny Masterson’s net worth

Almost every member of the That ’70s Show cast made it big following their tenure on the show, with even Josh Meyers (from the heavily criticized final season) finding plenty of work in the wake of his appearance. Masterson never boasted the name recognition of Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, or even Wilmer Valderrama, but he never truly left the spotlight behind. After That ’70s Show, Masterson went on to enjoy a variety of roles in similarly-themed films (Puff, Puff, Pass, Smiley Face) and several lengthy stints on popular shows like Men at Work and The Ranch.

Several decades of consistent work earned Masterson a net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He likely earned a minor income as a DJ as well, but it was his work on the big and small screen that really earned Masterson his fortune. That fortune won’t do him much good now, of course — as he eyes a lengthy prison sentence — but it should serve his wife, Bijou Phillips, along with their daughter, well.