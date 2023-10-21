What is Don Gummer’s net worth in 2023?

The world is coming down with a bad case of Don Gummer fever. Why? Well, it’s not awesome news.

During its final few months, the year 2023 defined itself as the hot time for celebrities who you thought were in stable relationships to shout “Psych!” and reveal that they’d actually been separated for years. Will and Jada did it. Then Meryl Streep blew some minds by letting interviewers know that she and Don Gummer, her husband since 1978, had split back in 2017. At this point, it’s only a matter of time until we find out that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson haven’t spoken since the premiere of Turner & Hooch.

But today’s not about Turner or Hooch. It’s about Don Gummer, the former Mister Streep, and his financial well-being. Just what is Gummer pulling in, after taxes, and what is the source?

Don Gummer is famous for his sculptures

Well, according to the fiscal alchemists at Celebrity Net Worth, Gummer’s personal assets are valued at an estimated $80 million. How did he accrue such riches? Mostly by being married to one of the most in-demand performers of a generation. Gummer is a sculptor by trade – and, by all accounts, a pretty good one, winning him commissions from art museums, institutes, and even the city of Indianapolis.

But a career in art is tricky business, and it helps to have an actor who commands $20 million per movie in your corner. Together with Streep, Gummer owns a home in Pasadena and a 90-acre property in Connecticut. Additionally, the estranged duo have bought and sold over $25 million in real estate over the last 30 years.