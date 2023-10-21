What is Meryl Streep’s net worth in 2023?

Buckle in, friends. We are tasked today with the unenviable duty of determining the value of Meryl Streep.

Gauche? Maybe. The sort of thought experiment that’ll get you kicked out of high-class Oscar parties? Certainly. But when you write internet content for a living, you can either take these sorts of jobs or not get paid. It’s a dilemma. A no-win scenario. It’s what the people in Sophie’s Choice would call “a Kobayashi Maru.”

Here’s the good news: The news is good. The people at Celebrity Net Worth, who’ve dedicated their lives to the art of estimating the personal holdings of both Streep and her fellow cast members of The Ant Bully, put the beloved performer’s finances somewhere in the ballpark of $100 million. That’s not nothing. For that amount of scratch, the devil could buy all sorts of Prada. You could get the Iron Lady plated in something classier, like brass or hot pink chrome. You could set both Kramer and Kramer up with a fleet of Panzer tanks and let them hash things out once and for all.

The bulk of Streep’s net worth comes – unsurprisingly – from acting. Her reported rate per project is a stunning $20 million, with exceptions made for movies with important social messages, like Doubt and presumably Mama Mia! Here We Go Again. At times, she’s been known to lower her asking price to $10 million with the promise of a piece of the box office. Additionally, she and her estranged husband Don Gummer have done particularly well for themselves turning real estate around, selling a $2.175 million townhouse in New York for $9.1 million 10 years after purchasing it.