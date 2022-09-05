There’s a cinema in Santorini that only plays ‘Mamma Mia’, in case you were already prepping for next summer
There are some combinations in life you just can’t argue with, but the summer and the movie Mamma Mia are as good as it gets and one island in Greece knows this all too well.
On the Greek island of Santorini, which is a hugely popular tourist destination, there’s a cinema whose programming includes little other than the 2008 ABBA-inspired musical Mamma Mia – which is also set on a Greek island.
In order to attract the international tourists who crowd the island every summer with their Instagram-ready outfits and sunscreen-filled faces, the Volkan Cinema sells the promise of a beautiful sunset view at cliffside, accompanied by champagne, a cocktail, and some tasty local food, all with Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and the legendary threesome of Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, and Stellan Skarsgård as the backdrop. Sounds like a recipe for success!
Although summer is reaching its end disappointingly fast, Volkan Cinema should feature on everyone with great musical taste’s itinerary for their next beach trip to Greece. The program used to include other Greek hits like My Big Fat Greek Wedding, but the people obviously weren’t interested in anything that didn’t involve an ensemble performance of ‘Dancing Queen’.
We would also suggest Richard Linklater’s Before Midnight or something by Yorgos Lanthimos, but there’s a chance those movies could prove unsuitable to go with a meal.
Maybe there’s hope for at least 2018’s Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again to spice things up a bit?