Enes Kanter Freedom has combined an outstanding basketball career with vocal criticism of the Turkish and Chinese governments. But just how much is the controversial NBA star worth?

In 2021, Freedom secured a contract with the Boston Celtics worth $2,641,691 dollars. Over the course of his career, Enes has amassed over $90 million and has a current net worth of at least $50 million. Since then, he has been traded and dropped. Enes believes this is due to his views on China and his association with the Free Tibet movement.

Born in Turkey, Freedom has said that he learned English at college by watching SpongeBob SquarePants and Jersey Shore. He quickly broke into professional basketball and moved to America. While living in the States, he has been openly critical of the Erdogan regime, and the Turkish government currently has a $500,000 bounty for his imprisonment. To avoid potential extradition, he became a U.S. citizen in 2021.

Freedom has used some of his earnings to fund free basketball camps across the United States. He has also been active in fundraising for wildfire victims in Greece. And though he keeps details of his lifestyle under wraps, it has been reported that he lives in a luxury New York flat a short distance from Madison Square Garden. In 2018, Freedom dated WWE star Dana Brooke, and even appeared in a WWE event where he snatched the WWE 24/7 Champion title from R-Truth. Throughout his career, Freedom (who stands six feet ten and weighs 250 pounds) has expressed a desire to get into professional wrestling. Since 2020, he has dated American heiress and fashion designer Ariana Rockefeller.