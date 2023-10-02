What is former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo’s net worth?

71 lucky ladies have earned the illustrious title of Miss Universe over the course of the pageant’s seven-decade lifespan.

Among their ranks, cozily nestled between Angola’s Leila Lopes and Venezuela’s Gabriela Isler, is Olivia Culpo, Rhode Island’s first-ever Miss Universe. The former pageant queen enjoyed a massively successful 2012 before shifting away from pageant life and, in recent years, carving out a niche for herself on social media. In the years since her big win, Culpo has become a social media star to watch. She’s got a massive following on sites like Instagram and X — formerly Twitter — between which she boasts more than 5.5 million followers, and her collaboration with brands like L’Oréal and Kipling gained her wide recognition outside the pageantry sphere.

These days, Culpo pairs her continued Miss Universe work with her broad popularity on social media, work as a brand ambassador, and occasional appearances in film and television releases. After more than a decade in the spotlight, she’s sitting pretty on a net worth that showcases just how well she’s adapted those pageantry skills to the world of social media.

Olivia Culpo’s net worth

Culpo earned widespread recognition when she first stepped onto the pageantry scene in 2012, after winning her first-ever competition — becoming Miss Rhode Island 2012 — and quickly pivoting over to win two more pageants, all in the same year. She was soon elevated to Miss USA, and — a few months later — Miss Universe. She’s one of very few contestants to ever experience such a run of victories, particularly in such a short amount of time, and her stellar run is a major culprit behind Culpo’s continued popularity.

That popularity, carried by several widely-followed social media accounts, has earned Culpo a net worth of $7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her wealth is a result of several different endeavors, starting with her spectacular 2012 and maintaining for more than a decade through appearances in film and television, alongside that robust social media following.