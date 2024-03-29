What is G Herbo’s net worth?

There’s a lot of money in music, so long as you’re good at it. You don’t even need to be all that good, according to the heaps of Taylor Swift critics, but few people would argue that G Herbo isn’t good at what he does.

The 28-year-old rapper has only been around for a decade or so, which is a pretty short time in the grand scheme of things. When compared to some of music’s biggest names — your Beyoncés, Elton Johns, and even Taylor Swifts — he’s barely been on the scene a minute, so the successes he’s already claimed are made that much more impressive.

His career is made all the more impressive when his age is considered. G Herbo has yet to enter his 30s, but his career is absolutely thriving. Add to that the impressive net worth he’s managed to accumulate through right around 10 years worth of musical releases, and its clear the man is an artist to watch.

How much is G Herbo worth?

Most musical artists that make it big enough to enjoy multiple tours, major album drops, and widespread popularity are worth at least a few hundred thousand, but G Herbo left that number behind years ago. The 28-year-old artist has been grinding hard since his big debut in 2014, and in the decade since he’s seen his net worth expand massively.

It likely wasn’t hit mixtapes that brought in G Herbo’s impressive pile of cash, which likely means that it wasn’t until his debut studio album hit shelves in 2017 that he really started to see his wealth grow. That’s left him with a meager few years to build up a respectable bank account, and his accounts are respectable indeed.

G Herbo is worth a good $3 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which is an impressive number by any means, but its made all the more impressive when his young age, relatively short career, and general struggles over the years are considered. G Herbo, like many up-and-coming rappers, hit plenty of snags over the years — including several run-ins with the law — but even probation and a potential conspiracy aren’t enough to drain his funds.