What is Hugh Jackman’s net worth?

Very few celebrities manage to invoke such a strong reaction as Hugh Jackman has throughout most of his illustrious career. Reaching the highest caliber of mainstream stardom thanks to his long-time portrayal as fan-favorite mutant Wolverine, Jackman has easily become one of the most sought-after celebrities. In turn, the internet is constantly buzzing in regards to news about the acclaimed actor’s latest blockbuster ventures — although it’s now become evident that Jackman has found himself back in the spotlight once again for an entirely different reason.

This time, folks are wondering whether or not Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness are getting a divorce. This interest in their marriage ending has unsurprisingly sparked an assortment of other questions and interests surrounding Jackman’s life — which includes his net worth as of 2023. But when you’re one of the most popular celebrities in this day and age, an eye-popping net worth isn’t at all a major shock to the system.

What is Hugh Jackman’s 2023 net worth?

Image via 20th Century Fox

As of 2023, Jackman boasts a jaw-dropping net worth of $180 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Aside from Jackman’s legendary role as Logan / Wolverine — which earned him the “longest career as a live-action Marvel character” title some years back — the 54-year-old actor has made major appearances in The Prestige (2006), Van Helsing (2004), Les Misérables (2012), Prisoners (2013), and The Greatest Showman (2017). Considering how extensive and eccentric his list of movies truly is, it makes perfect sense why his pockets are full.

In addition to those memorable roles, Jackman serves as a global advisor of the Global Poverty Project and has narrated a variety of documentaries. Jackman also initially founded the company Laughing Man Coffee back in 2011 and serves as a global brand ambassador for both Montblanc and R. M. Williams. With all of these accolades and accomplishments, it’s no surprise that Jackman’s net worth is enough to make anybody sweat.

Of course, with Jackman now set to reprise his role as Wolverine and star in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds, it’s a safe bet that the acclaimed actor’s net worth is only set to skyrocket once the film arrives in theaters next May. Plus, who knows? If the demand continues for Jackman as Wolverine in future Marvel movies, perhaps the actor will be swimming in an even bigger pool chock-full of dollar bills. It’s safe to say he still has way more muscles, however.