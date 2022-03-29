What is Jada Pinkett Smith’s net worth?

Drama surrounding the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony has flung three actors into the spotlight.

A joke from presenter Chris Rock ended in a brief but aggressive confrontation at the ceremony after Will Smith rose from his seat, crossed the stage, and slapped Rock across the face. The altercation was prompted by a jab from Rock at Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, aimed at her recent hair loss. The discussion around who was in the right has been ongoing since the event concluded and has yet to simmer down.

The debate surrounding the Oscars drama is prompting a slew of questions about Pinkett Smith and the medical condition surrounding her hair loss. It’s also prompting questions about the 50-year-old actress in general as people dig up details to bolster their arguments.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s net worth

David Livingston/Getty Images

Pinkett Smith and her husband are no strangers to the limelight. They’ve both enjoyed impressive, genre-spanning careers for several decades and their famous family is often at the center of Hollywood gossip. The last several years have seen additional gossip arise surrounding the family’s typically genteel image after Pinkett Smith admitted to having an affair with the much younger August Alsina during a separation from Smith. News of the affair promptly went viral, sparking a debate of its own.

Apart from the affair, however, and a few controversies surrounding their parenting style, the Smiths mostly maintain their status as one of Hollywood’s tamest families. Pinkett Smith and Smith have enjoyed a far longer marriage than most of their famous peers, sharing nearly 25 years together so far.

Smith’s name is slightly better known than that of his wife, but Pinkett Smith remains a linchpin of Hollywood. She’s mostly stepped back from films in recent years, instead dedicating much of her time to her talk show, Red Table Talk. The award-winning series follows three generations of Pinkett Smith’s family, from her mother — Adrienne Banfield-Norris — down to Pinkett Smith and her daughter, Willow Smith. It aims to provide “a forum where the perspectives of three different generations on a wide variety of topics are shared.”

Pinkett Smith’s focus on her talk show hasn’t entire robbed her of the chance to participate in films, either. She still found time in her busy schedule to appear in 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections along with several roles in television programs. Pinkett Smith is still a heavy hitter in the world of Hollywood, and that prominence is reflected in her net worth. She doesn’t share an income with her husband, however, a fact that is clear when examining the pair’s income over the years.

Pinkett Smith has a net worth of around $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This is more than $300 million less than her husband, but is still an enviable number by all accounts. Pinkett Smith accumulated her wealth over years of filming for film and television projects, as well as work in music videos, fashion, and as a writer of children’s books.