What is Jean Todt’s net worth in 2023?

It only took 71 years for people uninvolved in motorsports to finally learn about Jean Todt.

The prized co-driver and eventual motorsport executive made a name for himself decades ago, but for those of us without knowledge of the wide world of racing, we only learned of him recently. Even then, it was only through his marriage to treasured actress Michelle Yeoh that most people learned his name, which is a bit criminal when the 71-year-old’s broad accomplishments are examined.

Todt’s spent his life around luxury vehicles, first as a co-driver (and World Rally Championship winner) and later as a director and CEO of companies like Peugeot Talbot Sport and Ferrari. He’s won numerous awards, contributed massively to his beloved world of motorsports, and then turned around and donated a portion of his high earnings to various charitable causes. He’s a behemoth in his own field, despite movie fans’ lack of familiarity, and he’s got the net worth to prove it.

Jean Todt’s net worth

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

It’s no surprise, considering his numerous wins and eventual elevation to the highest-level positions in motorsports, that Jean Todt’s worth some serious cash. After decades of immersing himself in the world of motor racing — and even after donating huge sums to various charities — Todt is still worth an estimated $16 million.

That’s according to numerous publications, some of which credit him with a full $18 million. The $16 million mark is more widely reported, however, and thus appears to be the most accurate number. When his bulky worth is added to his new wife’s, Todt’s retirement fund balloons to a full $56 million, leaving the couple with plenty of cash to keep them comfortable.