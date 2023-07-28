Who is Jean Todt, Michelle Yeoh’s new husband?

He may not have the name recognition of his famous wife, but there's no denying Jean Todt's impact.

Michelle Yeoh unexpectedly tied the knot in late July 2023, finally marrying her longtime fiancé Jean Todt.

The pair have been together since 2004, sharing a home and a life for several decades before finally taking the marriage plunge. Fans couldn’t be happier for Yeoh, who seems to be enjoying a particularly high period at the moment. On top of her recent marriage, Yeoh’s stellar performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once is finally getting her the broad recognition she deserves — after decades of delivering similarly breathtaking performances in underappreciated flicks.

The 2020s certainly seem to be Yeoh’s years. She deserves everything she’s earned and more, and that puts a lot of pressure on Todt. Most people know almost nothing about him, which is prompting an examination of the man — and whether or not he’s truly worthy of the mighty Michelle.

Who is Jean Todt?

Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Jean Todt’s lived an exciting life. At 71 years old, he’s got plenty of experience under his belt, and he used it to its fullest from his positions, first as director of Peugeot Talbot Sport, the motorsport department of French carmaker Peugeot, and later as chief executive officer of Ferrari and the ninth president of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile.

A French man with an eye for cars, Todt’s spent his entire life around some of the world’s premier luxury vehicles. He started his career as a rally co-driver, participating in World Championship rallies from 1966 to 1981, when he (alongside Guy Fréquelin) won the Constructors’ World Rally Championship. That launched him into his career as a director and executive officer, all of which further established him as a permanent fixture in the world of motorsports.

As a co-driver, Todt won a slew of awards, from the 1970 Tour de France Automobile Rally to, a decade later, that massive World Rally Championship win. He’s been involved with multiple charities over the years — putting his solid net worth toward good causes — and he holds a truly massive number of titles and distinctions. Overall, he’s a genuinely impressive man and seems more than equipped to live up to Yeoh fans’ high expectations.