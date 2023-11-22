Home Celebrities

What is Jenna Ortega’s net worth?

The blossoming star already has a decade of experience under her belt.

It’s a tough business, being a child star, but Jenna Ortega seems to be handling her fame just fine.

After getting her start in 2010 — when she was only 10 years old — Ortega enjoyed a good decade of youthful roles. She played a young Jane in Jane the Virgin, Princess Isabel in the Elena of Avalor releases, and took on several background roles in films like Iron Man 3 and Insidious: Chapter 2. By the early 2020s, she’d graduated from these early-career staples and moved on to bigger roles.

It was her role as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday that made Ortega a household name, but she’s far from finished. Wednesday was just the start of Ortega’s new peak period, which is prepped to see the 21-year-old in a slew of highly-anticipated releases. She’s slated to appear in nearly a half dozen projects over the next few years alone, with a few — like Beetlejuice 2 and Death of a Unicorn — stirring up particular hype. Ortega is still at the very start of her career — despite those 10 years of experience under her belt — but she’s already got a solid financial cushion to fall back on.

Jenna Ortega’s net worth

There’s a lot of money in moviemaking, and Jenna Ortega is quickly becoming a Hollywood go-to. Her bank account is already far larger than that of most Americans, and — with a lengthy career ahead of her — the young actress is likely to out-earn some of Hollywood’s favorites within just a few years.

She’s by no means among the best-paid women in Hollywood, but that might change once Ortega properly gets her claws in. The 21-year-old is already worth a good $5 million, just from those early-career success stories, and she’s got decades of work ahead of her. If $5 million is, essentially, her starting point, it’s mind-boggling to consider how much the talented young star will be worth by the time she hits 30.

