The horror movie community, and the world of Hollywood at large, has been rocked by Spyglass Media’s unprecedented decision to fire Melissa Barrera from Scream 7 due to her comments on the Israel situation on social media.

The decision has been widely criticized by the Scream franchise’s fans and it’s believed that the cast and crew of the upcoming slasher sequel are just as crushed. In the wake of the news, director Christopher Landon tweeted, in a now-deleted post, “This is my statement: Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make.”

Because of this, and the well-known closeness between the cast of the contemporary Scream movies, there is much confusion over whether Jenna Ortega, Barrera’s on-screen sister, will return for Scream 7 or not. Here’s what we know so far.

Is Jenna Ortega leaving Scream 7 in solidarity with Melissa Barrera?

Image via Spyglass Media/Paramount Pictures

As things currently stand, Jenna Ortega is believed to still be attached to star in Scream 7, reprising her role as Tara Carpenter, the younger sibling of Barrera’s Sam Carpenter. Barrera took over as the series’ lead from Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott from 2022’s Scream onward.

Despite no official comment from Ortega being made at this juncture, there is much conjecture and speculation going around on social media that the Wednesday actress will be stepping away from the new movie in solidarity with Barrera. Various rumors and uncorroborated claims suggest that Ortega is looking to get out of her contract for Scream 7 due to her unhappiness with her co-star’s firing. It’s also believed that Ortega has matching opinions to Barrera on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The same is also being said of Barrera and Ortega’s colleagues, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding, who are likewise confirmed to return as Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin. Clearly, director/writer Landon will have to completely change the script to accommodate Barrera’s firing, but if all four leads walked from the picture, Spyglass might be forced to either rethink the project from the ground up or cancel it. Or, as fans would prefer, renege on its decision to let Barrera go.

Social media campaigns such as #justiceformelissabarrera and #boycottscream7 are already gaining steam, but while we know exactly what the internet thinks about this situation, it remains to be seen how Jenna Ortega and her co-stars will respond.