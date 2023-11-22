Is Jenna Ortega still playing Wednesday in season 2 of the Netflix series? The Billie Eilish rumors, explained

Until yesterday, we were sure about getting Jenna Ortega as the morbidly realistic Wednesday Addams in season 2 of the Netflix series. But the drama around the future Scream 7 has also dragged Wednesday into the mess.

It all started with Spyglass Media Group, the production company behind Scream 7, firing the upcoming film’s lead star Melissa Barrera for her social media posts on the Israel situation. Soon rumors of Ortega dropping the film in solidarity started floating, even though there has not been so much as a semi-official confirmation of the same. As of this writing, the actress is yet to comment on the said firing and is still attached to reprise her role as Tara Carpenter, the younger sister of Barrera’s Sam Carpenter.

It was while many were still trying to find out if the rumor had any authentic bone in its body that a brand new “report” floated to the surface out of nowhere…

Netflix has “fired” the entire cast of Wednesday and “Billie Eilish replaced Jenna Ortega”

Now, people are finding it easier to believe the Scream 7 rumors, but this out-of-the-blue Wednesday rumor is far north of the town we like to call “making some darn sense.”

Not only has Netflix renewed the series, but its season 1 remains one of the streamer’s most popular and highly successful servings. It is already slated to begin production in April 2024, with Ortega attached to the second season as its producer as well. Though there is no official word yet, most of the cast is expected to return — even Gwendoline Christie’s Principal Weems — and the only cast member whose future in the show is still being debated is Percy Hynes White who faced sexual assault allegations earlier this year.

So, just to drive it home — no, Jenna Ortega is not being replaced in Wednesday season 2 by Billie Eilish. This isn’t even actively being rumored, with the confusion stemming from a piece of AI artwork imagining the “bad guy” singer as the Addams’ eldest. Move along, nothing to see here. Hurry up and give us more episodes, Netflix, so we can put all this uncertainty to bed.