What is Justin Bobby from ‘The Hills’ doing now?

It’s almost 17 years since one of the most popular shows, The Hills graced the television screen. The reality show which premiered on May 31, 2006, chronicled the intriguing lives of the young adults of Los Angeles. The series’ gripping drama and excitement were quite appealing and as it continued, a substantial proportion of people became engrossed in it.

The show ran for a total of 102 episodes and ended in 2010 but returned for a reboot in 2019 with The Hills: New Beginnings. Those who watched the show would remember some of the well-known cast members who went on to acquire immense popularity and recognition such as Laurel Conrad, Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, and Spencer Pratt amongst many others.

Following the series’ end, everyone went their separate ways and some of them managed to have a successful careers. One of them includes Laurel Conrad who is considered one of the most popular members of the show. She got married in 2014 to William Tell with whom she has two sons. Later, she launched her clothing collection and also authored books such as LA Candy and The Fame Game.

However, there is one cast member whose life after the series hasn’t received much coverage compared to his co-stars but many of the show’s fans are still interested to know about him. This is Justin Bobby Brescia. Let’s get to know more about his endeavors after the show.

What happened to Justin Bobby?

Photo via MTV

Brescia appeared in the show for 45 episodes from 2007-2010 as Audrina Patridge’s boyfriend. They had tumultuous affair and for the most part of the show, the duo was engaged in an on-again-off-again relationship.

Turns out Justin had quite an interesting journey after he departed from the series. He became a hairstylist and later launched his hair care line called ‘Brush Your Hair’ in 2013. During his years as a hairstylist, he worked with some of the most popular names in the industry that include Adam Levine and Madonna.

In 2014, he also formed a punk rock band called BobbyrocK with his friend, the drummer, David Dariani. Speaking about his band, he said that music had always interested him. “Music’s been there. I started in this band, Ed Stanley, when I was about 19,20, and stayed with them until I was about 29. Then, I stopped to do some traveling. I wanted to get back into it” he said on the subject of his band.

In 2017, he prepared for a tour as a part of the band. He said, “It’s exciting. It’s everything — to be a traveling musician and rock-and-roller. That’s 90 percent of peoples’ fantasy dream, so to be able to live it out is just even cooler”.

In 2019, he reprised his role in The Hills OG reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings where his relationship with Audrina Patridge became the key focus. Meanwhile, they left the show on a cordial note, as friends.

Today, Justin is making his way into Hollywood. He was in charge of producing music for the 2021 film, Room 9. Later, he also made his debut in the world of cinema as Norman in the 2022 movie The Chimera Effect for which he won Best Actor in an Indie Film at Cannes Film Festival.

With time, the fans wish to see more of Justin in future projects in the industry.