Lala Kent must be the queen of passive income streams.

Her “Give Them Lala” brand is growing into a million-dollar industry. She already has a bestselling book, as well as a podcast and a merch store where fans can even grab their own “Send it to Darrell” hoodie. With each copy of her book going for $18 on Amazon, and her podcast estimated to be making a several thousand dollars per episode, it’s no surprise that she recently bought a Palm Springs mansion valued at $1.35 million (furniture included), making her neighbors with fellow Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay.

Lala rakes in big bucks for appearing in the reality television series. The 32 year-old has starred in the hit reality show since 2014, reputedly paid $25,000 per episode (though the figure is likely to be much higher today).

Even Lala’s Instagram account makes decent cash. She has endorsed companies like Bellesa and PrettyLittleThing for tens of thousands of dollars at time, and as her account gains more followers, she could be looking at six-figure sponsorship deals soon.

But it is her beauty business that is set to make the reality star some serious money. Offering a range of products from makeup to moisturizer, Give Them Lala promises to share all of her skincare secrets through “cruelty free, high quality cosmetics.” Her store is split into two companies, Give Them Lala Beauty and Give Them Lala Skin.

Lala is following in the footsteps of other high-profile female celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Rihanna, whose beauty companies have made these A-listers multiple millions. Lala is estimated to be worth around $2 million dollars at the moment, but with a work ethic like hers, you can bet this figure will multiply soon.