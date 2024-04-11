Macaulay Culkin in 'The Pagemaster'
What is Macaulay Culkin’s net worth in 2024?

He's closer to being Richie Rich than he is to being poory poor.
Taylor Mansfield
  and 
Tom Meisfjord
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024

Flying in the face of most narratives about child actors, Macaulay Culkin’s adult life looks astonishingly close to a happy ending. Sure, there were some rough moments, but he’s definitely prevailed. Most notably, at 14, he took his parents to court to ensure that they wouldn’t have control of the trust fund built on his box office successes.

Not many stories about celebrity children sitting in front of a judge across the court from their parents in the hopes of securing a conservatorship come to a pleasant conclusion, but as of 2024, Culkin seems happy, and recently received and unveiled his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

That said, his days as a child actor are now long behind him, along with an ever-moving avenue of constant income due to the massively popular Home Alone movies, so how much is he now worth in 2024?

How much is Macaulay Culkin worth?

Macaulay Culkin walks the runway at the 2021 Gucci Love Parade down Hollywood Boulevard on November 02, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage

Despite trials and tribulations over the years in regards to finances, Culkin has remained in control of the money he earned as a child. He described on Ellen what he called a “slip of paper” meeting – the kind you see in movies, where a stern businessman slides a scribbled note with a dollar value written on it across the table. After trading his childhood for effective retirement in middle school, he had an estimated personal value higher than most of us can reasonably imagine.

How much? According to Celebrity Net Worth, around $18 million. That’s money coming from across the ‘90s, including a $10,000 paycheck for Home Alone and, just two years later, 45 times that amount for Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Do you remember the movie Getting Even with Dad? Regardless if you do or don’t, it certainly proved to result in a pretty paycheck. It made $35 million on a $30 million budget, but Culkin collected an $8 million payday for starring in the picture.

Today, the former child star treats work like a hobby, acting when he wants to and pursuing other interests. Meanwhile, what do the rest of us get for setting Joe Pesci on fire? A five-year sentence and a work release job writing internet articles about Macaulay Culkin, that’s what. There’s no justice.

Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.
Tom Meisfjord
Tom is an entertainment writer with five years of experience in the industry, and thirty more years of experience outside of it. His fields of expertise include superheroes, classic horror, and most franchises with the word "Star" in the title. An occasionally award-winning comedian, he resides in the Pacific Northwest with his dog, a small mutt with impulse control issues.