What is Michael Oher’s net worth? The ‘Blind Side’ subject’s career earnings, explained

The entire sports world is undoubtedly in shock today after retired NFL star Michael Oher revealed allegations that the family who adopted him actually lied in an attempt to enhance their own personal financial gain. In the aftermath of this revelation shaking the sports realm to its very core, football enthusiasts, sports professionals, and everyday citizens alike are asking a variety of questions in an effort to reveal the truth behind this entire narrative.

In Oher’s official court petition, the former NFL offensive tackle insisted that the Tuohy family lied about Oher’s adoption and signed him into a conservatorship as a way to enrich themselves and capitalize on the earnings and success of Oher’s story and professional career. According to Oher, he initially discovered the family’s lies back in February of this year.

As a result, folks have begun to point fingers and ask questions in regards to Oher’s own personal finances. Considering the acclaimed football star’s story eventually led Hollywood to craft The Blind Side — a movie documenting the alleged real-life story of Oher’s upbringing — then it comes as no major surprise that people are starting to wonder about all things financial — which includes Oher’s net worth.

What is Michael Oher’s net worth?

Photo via Warner Bros. Pictures

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the former NFL player has a net worth of $16 million, with Oher earning most of his money during his professional football career while playing in the NFL. During his tenure, Oher played with both the Baltimore Ravens and the Carolina Panthers, with Oher eventually being released by the Panthers back in 2017.

Despite Oher insisting that the Tuohys made millions off royalties for The Blind Side, the former athlete explained that he received nothing for the movie — even though there wouldn’t actually be a story without him.