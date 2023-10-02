What is NFL player Christian McCaffrey’s net worth?

A new name is on the shortlist for 2023’s NFL MVP, following Christian McCaffrey‘s impressive season.

His awe-inspiring run came to a head in early October, after the San Francisco 49ers running back scored a full four touchdowns in a single match against the Arizona Cardinals. He’s already enjoyed a historic career — even breaking the NCAA record for the most all-purpose yards in a single season — and his career on the field is still young. Big things are all but guaranteed in the talented player’s future, as he continues to silently make the case for his entry into the NFL’s hall of fame.

Christian McCaffrey’s net worth in 2023

McCaffrey’s incredible night against the Cardinals is proving to fans, once and for all, that he’s one of the NFL’s most talented players. He’s been a standout among the last half-decade’s draft picks since the start, of course, but even those outside the football sphere are starting to pay attention. McCaffrey’s career is simply too impressive to miss.

Following an impressive college career, McCaffrey launched into the pros with a bang. He was an early pick in the 2017 draft, joining the Carolina Panthers and enjoying a stellar run between 2017 and 2022. In 2022, he shifted over to the 49ers, where he’s spent the last year collecting new fans and elevating his team to new heights.

With such a determined focus on his career on the field, McCaffrey doesn’t find time for many other endeavors — apart from dating a former Miss Universe, of course. Not that he needs to, considering the 27-year-old already boasts a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He earned almost every dollar through football, thanks to several high priced signing bonuses and pricey deals. He’s well worth the money spent, however, and we’re sure the 49ers are grateful they cashed in on the incoming NFL legend.