Who is former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo dating? Her relationship timeline with Christian McCaffrey, explained

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are not only one of the best-looking celebrity couples out there, but they’re also, it seems, madly in love. The former Miss Universe and the football player always refer to one another as their “best friend,” and have been together for over four years. Now engaged and with their happily-ever-after around the corner, let’s take a walk down memory lane for Culpo and McCaffrey’s love story.

How did Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey meet?

Olivia and Christian’s relationship began like many others before it. The two were set up by mutual friends, fellow model Kristen Louelle and fellow NFL star Tyler Gaffney, who planned a double date in order to introduce Christian to Olivia.

In a three-year anniversary post on Instagram, Olivia confessed to almost saying no to her friends’ plans. “I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same,” she explained, before gushing over a picture Kristen snapped of Christian while he was waiting, flowers in hand, to meet the woman he would eventually become engaged to. “I love this photo (…). Waiting to meet me for the first time, so sweet, vulnerable, and humble,” the model poured out, adding “I’m so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance.”

When did Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey start dating?

In July 2019, Olivia and Christian were already vacationing together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, again, on a couples trip with Kristen and Tyler. They were seen holding hands and enjoying their time together. In October, Olivia attended her first Panthers game, wearing a jersey with Christian’s number on it, and in November the player made the relationship Instagram official by cheering Olivia on for her Sports Illustrated shoot and sharing a photo of her and his mom together, supporting him during a game. By early 2020, the two were attending events together, and gushing about one another all over social media. According to their celebratory anniversary posts, their relationship turned official on June 23, 2019.

After a publicly turbulent on-and-off relationship with wide receiver Danny Amendola, Olivia was not interested in dating an athlete again (she had previously been linked to quarterback Tim Tebow and swimmer Ryan Lochte, too). “I didn’t want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there,” Olivia told Entertainment Tonight, but she was happy to make an exception for Christian, who she considers “very loyal,” “very dependable,” and “extremely supportive.” They both share identical family values, as well as respect for each other’s dreams and ambitions.

When did Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey become engaged?

After almost four years together, Christian finally popped the question in April 2023. The answer was a happy, emotional “Yes!” from Olivia, of course. The player, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers from the Carolina Panthers in 2022, proposed while they were on vacation in Utah. They then celebrated with an all-white engagement party in July in Olivia’s hometown of Rhode Island, attended by their closest family and friends.