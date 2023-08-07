What is Noah Baumbach’s net worth?

In the world of independent cinema, Noah Baumbach has established his position as a prominent voice. One may recall the filmmaker’s enthralling works like The Squid and the Whale, Marriage Story, While We’re Young, and Francis Ha, which through their witty dialogues, engaging storylines, and realistic portrayals of relationships, have made their way into the hearts of the people, making him one of the industry’s most recognizable talents in the process.

Growing up, Baumbach was always interested in the artform and devoted a maximum amount of time during his college years to making and writing his own films. Inspired by arthouse greats including Francois Truffaut, his films earned him enormous popularity. In 1995, he directed his first and critically acclaimed feature, Kicking and Screaming

Besides his day job, Baumbach is also a screenwriter for various television shows and movies, one of them being the $1 billion mega-hit, Barbie which he co-wrote with his partner, Greta Gerwig. Given his success and fame in filmmaking and screenwriting, Baumbach’s estimated net worth today is approximately $25 million.

Setting aside the popularity that has risen with him being a screenwriter of Barbie, it’s worth noting that the 53-year-old has never shied from undertaking challenging projects. His 2022 effort White Noise is one of them, as it is widely-viewed as thematically dissimilar from the director’s various previous entries.

That being said, Baumbach has on various occasions also talked about foraying into a completely different genre in the future, like when he told IndieWire about his wish to make a musical someday, “I would love to make a musical at some point. Many of my movies tease a musical at some moments.”

With such wonderful output and dedication to cinema, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for more of Baumbach’s unique projects.