What is Skai Jackson’s boyfriend’s name?

The former Disney star is super tight-lipped about her love life.
Every few years, a new headline surfaces of a former Disney star that seems to have gone off the rails. The latest young star in this line is Skai Jackson. Best known for her role as Zuri in the Disney Channel sitcoms Jessie and Bunk’d, Jackson has long left Disney behind to pursue other endeavors. 

Jackson was recently reported to be arrested at Universal CityWalk after an altercation with her boyfriend. And honestly, much of the general public wasn’t even aware that Skai was in a relationship.

In the aftermath of the shocking news, long-time Disney fans and a large portion of Jackson’s supporters are interested to learn about the reported incident and who exactly her boyfriend is.

Who is Skai Jackson’s boyfriend?

For quite some time now, Jackson has been extremely tight-lipped about her boyfriend’s identity. She first began dropping little hints about being in a relationship through cryptic posts on her social media, particularly Snapchat. This culminated in her eventually posting a selfie of the two of them, where she covered his face with an emoji. 

The man in the selfie with her was much taller than the 22-year-old and had red hair. After a few more posts, she finally revealed his face. Sleuthing fans got to work quickly, but the identity of Jackson’s boyfriend still remains a mystery.

Why was Jackson arrested?

On Aug. 9, 2024, Jackson and her boyfriend were spotted having an altercation at Universal CityWalk. The on-site security reported that they noticed Jackson pushing her boyfriend while the two were arguing. After witnessing this, they decided to detain the couple and call on local law enforcement. 

Both Jackson and her boyfriend denied that there was anything wrong. She also reportedly informed the officers that they were happily engaged and that she was pregnant. This news has been making the rounds on the internet as Jackson hasn’t made any official statements regarding either an engagement or a pregnancy. 

The officers reviewed the security video footage from the incident and saw that Jackson had pushed her boyfriend twice. She was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery, but was released a few hours later on a bail of $20,000. Moving forward, the Skai Jackson case will reportedly be reviewed by the L.A. District Attorney’s Office, but the boyfriend identity mystery still remains at large.

