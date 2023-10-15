What is the ‘Billionaire Bunker’ in Miami? The new house of Jeff Bezos, explored

Jeff Bezos is obnoxiously rich. That’s no secret. Considering Amazon has so many fingers in so many different pies, and with Amazon Prime Day seeing hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year, Bezos will continue to be rich for quite some time. Plus, he looks like Dr. Evil from Austin Powers so he needs to be uber rich to pay for whatever evil scheme he’s planning.

Since his 2019 divorce from his wife, people were assuming that Bezos would be more financially hurt by having to give 25% of his Amazon stock to her. But then 2020 happened, we all abused Amazon Prime to death, and unintentionally made Bezos richer than he would’ve been with that 25% back. Many news outlets reported in late 2020 that Bezos’ net worth bounced up to $34 billion thanks to pandemic shoppers. So when Bezos bought a superyacht worth $500 million earlier this year, no one was surprised in the slightest.

However, the Amazon co-founder is far from done with his insane purchases. Jeff Bezos reportedly dropped a measly $79 million on a mansion in Indian Creek, FL, in what’s known as the “Billionaire Bunker.” This exclusive community totes just 41 homes with 80 residents on a private island just off the coast of Miami.

Richest of the rich

With neighbors like billionaire investor Carl Icahn, Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, and former NFL coach Don Shula, Bezos is in good company. The island has its own private police force, both patrolling the man-made island and water around the island. Plus, there’s only one bridge to get to or from the island by car, and you can bet that bridge is secured by gates and guards.

There might not be a Starbucks conveniently down the street from the residents of the Billionaire Bunker, but purchasing a home on the island immediately gets you membership to the elusive Indian Creek Country Club. According to Top 100 Golf Courses, the Indian Creek Golf Course is ranked 14 in the state of Florida, though the only way to experience the course for yourself is befriend a resident of Indian Creek.

The Country Club itself is exclusive enough, with membership allegedly being limited to those who at one point lived on the island. So in addition to the current residents of the Billionaire Bunker, we could see Jeff Bezos teeing off with Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, real estate mogul Alex Meruelo, and even Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Bezos’ new digs

Being an Indian Creek resident comes with a lot of perks on its own, but what exactly is Bezos buying for nearly $80 million? Well, his new 7-bedroom mansion is actually his second property on the island. Bezos initially bought a 2.8-acre, 3-bedroom property on the island back in June 2023 for $68 million, next to the home he just bought recently. With this new property, Bezos will have over 4 acres of property to share with his fiancée.

The new 7-bedroom abode totes over 19 thousand square feet, a wine cellar, pool, theater, and library, and according to the listing, is designed to be “exuding timeless European glamour.” This, of course, is in addition to the private boat docks each home is given. Considering these purchases make Bezos the richest man on the island, we’re really hoping we can find a way to get an invite to the housewarming party.