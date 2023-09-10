What is the biography ‘Elon Musk’ by Walter Isaacson about and its release date?

Up until recently, the best slice of cultural sediment from the last few years we had to offer our children was the sentence “Elon Musk once guest starred on an episode of Rick and Morty as a character named Elon Tusk.” Don’t get me wrong, that would have given them every reason they’d need to pull the plug on us the second it becomes possible.

But there’s no such thing as being too sure that you’ll eventually be tried as a part of a generation of societal war criminals complicit in the end of sustainable, un-obnoxious life on Earth, and so acclaimed biographer Walter Isaacson has elected to enter into evidence Exhibit B: A biography of Musk, helpfully titled Elon Musk. There, he will detail the life that we’ve continued to support through our reluctance to delete Twitter no matter how bad it gets.

The book, which is slated for release on Sept. 11, 2023 — in what seems like either a tasteless joke or a pointed remark on the effects of billionaire culture — purports to present an unbiased look into the life of the ubiquitous South African entrepreneur. Speaking with CBS News, Isaacson touted the inside skinny that he was privy to during the lead-up to the book’s release, referring to Musk as a “Doctor Jekyll and Mister Hyde” type with wild emotional swings brought on by a traumatic childhood.

The biggest issue with writing a biography of Musk, of course, would be figuring out when it’s safe to stop writing. The Tesla Motors CEO and social media magnate continues to pull headlines on a daily basis, most recently thanks to the birth of his roughly 11th child, Techno Mechanicus Musk, who will presumably grow up never resenting what’s been done to him on the first day of school every year.