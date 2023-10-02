What is the expected release date for Zendaya’s ‘Challengers?’

When the trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy Challengers, first debuted, fans couldn’t stop talking about one thing: a specific scene in which Zendaya found herself sandwiched between two handsome guys, taking the idea of a love triangle to the next level.

Of course, it wasn’t just that clip that got our attention; it was the premise of the trailer as a whole. Challengers promises to bring the laughs and the sex appeal, but it’s also a tale of triumph, tragedy, and the most pressing question we’ve ever felt. You know…the one that has the power to break our hearts if we sit with it a beat too long: “what if?”

There are songs, poems, stories, and films written around the idea that the heart wants what it wants, and you can’t deny yourself of the truest of your desires; Challengers is going to take us on quite the journey of firsts, lasts, and lost moments that we long to get back. So when does the movie come out, and why has the release date undergone a change or two along the way? As usual, we’ve got you covered.

When is Challengers expected to be released?

The release date for Challengers has been pushed back from its initial release of Sept. 15, 2023, due to the SAG-AFTRA Strike. The film was supposed to have a special moment at the Venice Film Festival prior to its theatrical release, but that was also skipped due to the strike.

Now, fans will be able to see the sports-centered rom-com in theaters on April 26, 2024, which means there’s a bit of a wait on the horizon, but it’ll be well worth it. As anyone who has seen the trailer knows, the movie is gearing up to be something quite special, and we have a feeling we’ll have tears in our eyes as we feel our hearts skip a beat.

The synopsis for Challengers reads as follows:

“Tennis player turned coach Tashi (Zendaya) has taken her husband, Art (Mike Faist), and transformed him into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a “Challenger” event — close to the lowest level of pro tournament — where he finds himself standing across the net from his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend (Josh O’Connor).”

A love triangle whose journey spans years, Challengers will hit home with anyone who has fallen in love, fallen out of it, and found themselves trying to navigate friendships along the way.

What special training did Zendaya get for her role in Challengers?

With just a few months until the anticipated release of Challengers, now’s the perfect time to learn more about the film, something those associated with it had to do early on. Before filming the project, the cast worked hard to ensure that they’d bring something great to the big screen.

British GQ shared that the cast underwent special training with tennis coach Brad Gilbert for three months, to ensure that their on-court chops matched what fans would expect to see out of a tennis pro in the film. Zendaya herself really wowed everyone involved, doing so well that you won’t see much of a stunt double where her scenes are concerned:

“I mean, wow. We edited the movie and we almost actually don’t use any of her double. She’s so good. They spent like three months working very hard. Everybody — technically, athletically.”

So, if you fancy yourself a tennis pro, you’ll be thrilled that the sports rom-com will do what it takes to be the best of both worlds, romantic and accurate! You can anticipate seeing Challengers in theaters on April 26, 2024.