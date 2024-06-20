What is the story behind Travis Scott’s arrest?

In a span of just a few days, not one, but two high-profile artists found themselves on the wrong side of the headlines — and the law.

Just recently, Justin Timberlake, the former *NSYNC heartthrob turned solo sensation, was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York. Apparently, the 43-year-old crooner missed a stop sign and couldn’t manage to drive in a straight line. When police officers asked him to take a chemical test, he refused. The “What Goes Around… Comes Around” artist was hauled off to the police station for a glamour shot (read: mugshot) before being released.

Not to be outdone by Timberlake’s traffic travails, rapper Travis Scott decided to take things up a notch with his own brand of marina mayhem. Early on Thursday, July 20, the “Sicko Mode” rapper found himself in handcuffs after a chaotic night in Miami.

Why was Travis Scott arrested?

BREAKING: Travis Scott has been arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing in Miami, according to police. pic.twitter.com/WzhiU9MeEJ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 20, 2024

According to police reports, the incident began when officers responded to a disturbance call at a marina in Miami. Upon arrival, they discovered Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, standing on a dock and yelling at occupants of a nearby vessel. Witnesses reported that the rapper appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was causing a commotion.

Initially, Scott complied with police commands to sit down, but his cooperation was short-lived. Despite the complainant expressing no desire to press charges and simply wanting the rapper to leave the premises, Scott continued his disruptive behavior. Officers noted a strong smell of alcohol emanating from the rapper’s breath.

In an attempt to defuse the situation, Scott agreed to leave the dock after being threatened with arrest. However, his departure was far from quiet. As he walked towards the boardwalk, the rapper reportedly walked backward while yelling obscenities at the occupants of the vessel. Just when it seemed the situation had been resolved, Scott returned to the marina a mere five minutes later. He approached the sergeant he had previously spoken to and began yelling once again. His actions ultimately led to his arrest at approximately 1:17 am. Onlookers were surely surprised to see one of hip-hop’s biggest stars causing such a scene.

During questioning, Scott admitted to consuming alcohol, nonchalantly stating, “It’s Miami.” As if that explanation alone could justify his unruly behavior.

Scott submitted a bond of $650 and was released from the correctional center that same morning. However, the timing of this incident could not be worse for the rapper, as he is set to embark on his European “Circus Maximus” tour just eight days post-arrest. The tour is scheduled to kick off in the Netherlands on June 28, with highly anticipated performances in London and Manchester’s Co-Op Live venue on July 13.

6 days to circus Maximus tour.



For the record I’m going. Ham. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) June 20, 2024

But if you are one of his dedicated fans, there’s no need to worry. Travis Scott himself confirmed on his Twitter account that he will indeed be proceeding with the tour as planned.

