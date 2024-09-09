What is Whoopi Goldberg’s salary for ‘The View?’

As one of the leading women serving as the driving force behind talk show The View’s unmovable popularity, star Whoopi Goldberg is certainly no stranger to speaking her mind and remaining in the Hollywood spotlight.

Of course, doing so definitely doesn’t come cheap — which is why Goldberg’s salary is vastly different from the rest of her co-stars. Currently, Goldberg is a co-host on the variety talk show, along with Joy Behar, whose firing from the show back in 2013 is still being talked about, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro.

In the past, it’s been revealed how much money each powerful woman makes from their respective appearances on The View, but television fanatics and View die-hards are absolutely interested in learning more about Whoopi’s salary — which keeps her dressing spiffy and keeps her opinions constantly sought-after.

What is Whoopi Goldberg’s salary?

As it stands, the 67-year-old actress currently brings home a whopping $8 million per year simply for her involvement in the ever-popular talk show, which was reported back in 2022. On that same note, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Goldberg on her own is worth around $60 million, so it’s clear that her earnings on The View are just a small piece of the overall pie.

In the past, Goldberg has been criticized and suspended for particular opinions shared on the broadcast — including comments about the Holocaust. Nevertheless, Goldberg’s secured chair on The View is seemingly never set to waver, and both her position on the talk show and various outside film and television appearances keep her financially comfortable, and the co-host with the largest net worth by far.

