Timothée Chalamet is one of the foremost movie stars to emerge over the past decade. The 27-year-old actor is set to star as the titular Willy Wonka in Wonka in December this year, a role previously played by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp.

Wonka is far from Chalamet’s first big role, with the young actor playing the leading role as Paul Atreides in the Dune movies, as well as Greta Gerwig’s first two films, Lady Bird and Little Women. Chalamet’s first major movie role was in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, and he appeared alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up.

Chalamet also earned an Academy Award nomination at the age of 22 – and what screams celebrity stardom more than an Oscar nom? Maybe dating a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

What movie did Timothée Chalamet get an Oscar nomination for?

Timothée Chalamet earned a nomination for the 2018 Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as Elio Perlman in Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name (2017). The film is an adaptation of the André Aciman of the same name, in which a teenage boy in northern Italy (Chalamet) falls in love with Oliver, a graduate student working for his father.

Chalamet ultimately lost to Gary Oldman for his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, but an Oscar nod at 22 is nothing short of incredible. Oscar nominations for male actors in their twenties are pretty rare, and was a clear indication that Chalamet’s career would skyrocket in the years following.