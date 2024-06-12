Dr Tony Evans
Photo via Tony Evans/Instagram
What mysterious sin made Pastor Tony Evans quit after 47 years of preaching?

Sounds like there's a major scandal about to break...
Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
Published: Jun 12, 2024 07:59 am

As people get older they naturally retire. But sometimes there’s a darker reason for taking a step back. Eyebrows are currently raised as prominent Pastor Tony Evans has announced he’s retiring for suspiciously ambiguous reasons relating to a past sin.

Evans should need no introduction to American Christians, especially those living in Texas. Since 1976, the 74-year-old has served as a senior pastor at the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas. He’s also the founder of The Urban Alternative’s radio broadcast called The Alternative with Dr. Tony Evans, has been the chaplain for the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks, and has authored more than 100 books about faith and Christianity.

On June 9, 2024 Evans issued a statement saying it was time to quit because he “committed a sin”. But what did he do?!

What did he do?

In a statement on the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church website, Evans wrote:

“When we fall short of that standard due to sin, we are required to repent and restore our relationship with God. A number of years ago, I fell short of that standard. I am, therefore, required to apply the same biblical standard of repentance and restoration to myself that I have applied to others.

The former senior pastor of Dallas’ megachurch added he had shared details with his family and other elders in the church, who provided support. At the same time, he underlined that the sin wasn’t illegal. “While I have committed no crime, I did not use righteous judgment in my actions,” the statement reads.

Let’s face it, it sounds very much like Evans is trying to get ahead of a scandal he knows will soon be exposed that would have forced him to step down. As such, he may as well leave now while he still has some dignity remaining. We wouldn’t want to speculate too hard on what his “sin” might be, though the fact that he hasn’t done anything illegal (at least according to him) hopefully means it’s nothing too gross.

The truth about what prompted Evans to jump before he was pushed is probably going to emerge soon. Now we have to play the waiting game.

