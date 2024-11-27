‘What sort of WOMAN are you!!!’: Dee Devlin stands by fiancé Conor McGregor and lashes out at the woman he assaulted

Warning: The article contains details of sexual assault.

In an era where celebrities’ bad behavior comes to light, it’s no a surprise to see Conor McGregor going down after he was accused of sexual assault. He’s now lost his civil sexual assault case and is already starting to lose partnerships, but the one thing he will not lose is the support of his longtime partner, Dee Devlin.

Nikita Hand accused the controversial UFC champion of sexual assault, claiming he “brutally raped” and “battered” her in a hotel penthouse during a Christmas “after party” in December 2018. The Irish athlete confirmed he had intercourse with Hand but claimed it was “consensual.” After a long trial, Hand won her claim against him at the High Court on Nov. 22. McGregor was ordered to pay the victim €248,603.60 in damages after a jury of eight women and four men found him guilty.

This picture of Conor McGregor and his wife, Dee Devlin leaving court today after the verdict speaks a thousand words pic.twitter.com/9tlTVQE6hQ — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) November 22, 2024

His longtime partner and mother of his four children accompanied him at the courthouse and a photo of the two leaving without commenting later went viral online. Several days after McGregor’s civil case loss, Dee Devlin is now speaking out.

Dee Devlin continues to support Conor McGregor

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor had been together before he gained popularity as one of the biggest names in combat sports. The two first met in 2008 and McGregor often praised her for being there for him since the beginning. McGregor proposed on Aug. 9, 2020, after over 10 years together. They share four children.

On Nov. 26, Devlin shared a photo of the two of them and two of their children, daughter Croia, 6, and son Mack,1, on Instagram, showing her support for her man. “My man and I have created a beautiful life together. I love him I trust him and I BELIEVE HIM!” Devlin continued, “No one is entitled to comment on our relationship – we trust one another and love one another.” She concluded, “Nothing or nobody will change that. Our family stands strong!”

Her message came after McGregor admitted to cheating on the mother of his children in a lengthy X post. “I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world,” the MMA star wrote. He continued, “everything that happened that night was consensual,” noting that “I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision.”

Devlin later lashed out at Nikita Hand with a shocking series of Instagram Stories that left fans baffled.

“Imagine a WOMAN, with her own boyfriend and child, texting provocative pictures of herself to another woman’s man with a family and child on the way,” the first image on her Instagram Stories read. “This woman claims to know me, yet still went ahead and sent messages and pictures of herself over and over to my man? Really?” Devlin further called out her man’s victim, “All the while out of her face in a hotel room, dancing around a hotel carpark. What sort of WOMAN are you!!!” She continued: “My sons will be warned women like you exist in the world.”

Devlin continued: “CCTV DOES NOT LIE. I look forward the day the world will see the footage of you on that night and the carry on of you.”

She explained: “Conor and I dealt with these issues privately many years ago, as should be done in a relationship and we have come out stronger than ever. We have four beautiful children now whose smiling faces and happy hearts are a testament to who he is and who we are! They without sin cast the first stone.”

Although Devlin has decided to stand by McGregor, the story is far from over. Following Hand’s win, the Daily Mail claimed several more women have similar stories that might come forward. Other consequences are on the way: retailers across the U.K. and Ireland have announced they will stop selling alcoholic drinks associated with the disgraced UFC champion and he’s being removed from video game appearances.

