Despite being gone so soon, actor Adan Canto has left behind a pretty impressive legacy with his memorable roles in Hollywood blockbusters such as X-Men: Days of Future Past, but what was the actor’s net worth before he passed away?

Canto had been involved in numerous projects both in front of and behind the camera, his most recent role in The Cleaning Lady might be what many remember him for, particularly because it will be one of his last roles with the third season set to air in March this year. However, Canto had been in plenty of great TV series before that, including The Following and the hit Netflix drama Narcos.

So what was Adan Canto’s net worth?

Photo via 20th Century Fox

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor had amassed a fortune of around $4 million from all of his projects. Listed among his assets was his home in Hollywood Hills bought for $1.5 million in 2005 and sold by Canto for $2.2 million in 2021.

Born in Mexico but raised in Texas, the actor initially began his career as a musician at the age of 16. He moved to Mexico City to pursue his dream, and later on switched to acting. He started with roles in Mexican projects before he made the leap to Hollywood with X-Men and the ABC series Designated Survivor, which garnered a great deal of attention for the actor.

Although he hadn’t always taken the biggest roles in film and TV, Canto had certainly made a lasting impression on fans, and he’ll certainly be remembered for these performances. Who knows how far he could have gone had it not been for his unfortunate passing.