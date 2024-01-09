What was ‘Narcos’ and ‘X-Men’ star, Adan Canto’s cause of death?

2024 was bound to bring its own share of changes, but no one thought that we would no longer get to see Adan Canto’s perfectly portrayed gangster Arman Morales in The Cleaning Lady when it makes its return later this year. The actor has passed away at the age of 42.

Canto, who started his career as a singer-songwriter at the age of 16, and wrote/produced many songs for Mexico’s movies and TV shows, soon chose to divert his attention by choosing to not be behind the camera, and becoming the subject of its prime focus as a memorable actor. Whether it was his brief appearance as the mutant Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past, famously playing the real-life character of Minister Lara in Narcos, becoming Vice President-elect Aaron Shore in Designated Survivor, or his recent turn as the mysterious casino owner/gangster in the ongoing Fox drama, Canto wrote his own legacy.

How did Adan Canto die?

Adam Canto passed after privately battling appendiceal cancer.

While the actor never divulged details about his declining health, Deadline has reported that he had been suffering from appendiceal cancer for some time now. It was the reason behind his glaring absence from the teaser trailer of The Cleaning Lady season 3 — his worsening health didn’t allow the actor to join the show’s production though he did plan to mark his presence as Morales in later episodes.

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. He will be greatly missed by so many,” his reps at UTA, Entertainment360, and Viewpoint shared their statement.

Not just an expert at bringing other’s visions to life, Canto also started his production company, Canto House Pictures. His most commendable creation under his company was the 2020 short film, The Shot, which was a favorite of film festivals, winning at the San Antonio Film Festival, grabbing four major awards at the Los Angeles Movie Awards, and the Iowa Independent Film Festival.

After his death, Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto — a sculptor and painter (who was also his creative partner on his short films) — and their two children, Roman Alder (3) and Eve Josephine (1).

What is appendiceal cancer?

A part of the intestines and colon, the appendix is a finger-shaped organ. Appendiceal cancer, a rare form of cancer (as explained by Cleveland Clinic), is the result of healthy cells in the appendix rapidly mutating and attaining out-of-control growth that ends up forming a tumor.

Early detection of the tumor would result in positive results, but it is majorly only discovered if one undergoes surgery for appendicitis as sometimes one might not even have symptoms concerning enough to warrant imaging tests. If the symptoms do appear, they range from abdominal pain, pelvic pain, to nausea, vomiting, fertility problems, among others.