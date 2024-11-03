What was Alan Rachins’ cause of death?

Born on Oct. 3, 1942, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Alan Rachins was an actor best known for his roles as Douglas Brackman, Jr. in 13 seasons and 171 episodes of L.A. Law and Myron Lawrence “Larry” Finkelstein in 119 episodes of Dharma & Greg. But that glowing presence will never grace a new role with its charisma again.

Brackman was memorable for being the self-important law partner who was often the butt of his colleagues’ jokes in L.A. Law, and Finkelstein was the wacky hippie dad of Jenna Elfman’s free-spirited yoga teacher, the eponymous Dharma Montgomery in Dharma & Greg.

Rachins’ extensive television career also included roles on J.J. Starbuck, Ferris Bueller, The Golden Girls, Batman: The Animated Series, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Rugrats, Diagnosis: Murder, Stargate SG-1, Justice League Unlimited, The Spectacular Spider-Man, Good Luck Charlie, Rizzoli & Isles, American Dad!, Grey’s Anatomy, Young Sheldon, and NCIS. His movie credits include Thunder Run (1986), Heart Condition (1990), North (1994), Showgirls (1995), Meet Wally Sparks (1997), Leave It to Beaver (1997), Answers to Nothing (2011), and Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace (2013) (as per IMDb).

He also acted on stage in productions of shows like After the Rain, Hadrian the Seventh, The Trojan Women, Oh! Calcutta!, Attacks of the Heart, Inherit the Wind, La Cage Aux Folles, Love Letters, and Promises, Promises.

However, his talent wasn’t limited to acting. Rachin was a director and writer whose scripts were used on shows like The Fall Guy, Hill Street Blues, Knight Rider, Quincy, and Hart To Hart.

Sadly, on Nov. 2, 2024, Rachins passed away in Los Angeles, California. He was 82, but he was still making appearances on screen, with NCIS‘ 2023 episode marking his last TV role.

How did Alan Rachins die?

More sad news..

Alan Rachins has passed away at 82.

Among his numerous roles in his career, Mr. Rachins was the voice of The Clock King on Batman: the Animated series.

Thank you for everything, Sir.

You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/cEEx8s1nYn — Batman: TAS (@TheAnimatedBat) November 3, 2024

Alan Rachins’ wife was the actress Joanna Frank, whom he married in 1978 and starred alongside in L.A. Law (rather fittingly, they played husband and wife). Her television credits also include the likes of Breaking Point, The Outer Limits, and The Fugitive (as per IMDb). She told The Hollywood Reporter that her husband had been diagnosed with heart failure in recent months and died in his sleep in the early hours of Saturday, Nov. 2, at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Through his wife, Rachin was the brother-in-law of the late television writer and producer Steven Bochco and the uncle of television director and producer Jesse Bochco.

In addition to his wife and nephew, Rachins is survived by his and Frank’s son, Robert. We send our heartfelt condolences to them and everyone who will sorely miss Rachin. May he rest in eternal peace.

