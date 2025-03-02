What was Angie Stone’s cause of death?

Angie Stone, the powerhouse vocalist behind timeless R&B and neo-soul hits like “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” and “No More Rain (In This Cloud),” has died at the age of 63. With her unmistakable voice and contributions to hip-hop, R&B, and soul, she leaves behind a legacy she built across four decades.

Stone’s passing was confirmed by her longtime publicist, Yvonne Forbes, in a statement to CNN, who revealed she died in a vehicular collision. The latter also described the late artist as a “true icon whose voice and spirit will live on forever in the hearts of those she touched.” Stone’s daughter, Diamond Stone, also confirmed her mom’s passing by writing on Facebook: “My mommy is gone.”

Tributes from fans and fellow artists flooded social media following the announcement, with many honoring Stone’s career that began in the late 1970s and flourished into the 21st century.

“In 2021 I had the honor of hosting #blackmusichonors, celebrating the incredible Angie Stone, my Sis. She was an amazing talent and an even cooler person. … Rest in peace,” Loni Love wrote on X.

In 2021 I had the honor of hosting #blackmusichonors, celebrating the incredible Angie Stone, my Sis. She was an amazing talent and an even cooler person. I'm grateful for that night. I'll cherish our conversations, Angie. Rest in peace. Condolences to her family. pic.twitter.com/tdDxP1T5PE — Loni Love (@LoniLove) March 1, 2025

“So sad to hear Angie Stone has passed away in a tragic car accident,” one fan added.

Other fans who attended Stone’s concert the night before the accident shared clips from her performance and expressed shock at what happened just hours after the show. Details about the crash are scarce. Media reports said the singer was fatally injured when a van she was riding overturned in Montgomery, Alabama, early on Saturday, March 1.

One social media user who shared a supposed clip from the crash site claimed Stone’s Sprinter van got struck by an 18-wheeler truck and flipped three times. The artist was en route to a basketball tournament in Baltimore before the incident. We Got This Covered could not immediately verify the veracity of the clip and the user’s claims.

R.I.P to singer ANGIE STONE, who passed away earlier this morning in a tragic car accident. Her Sprinter van was hit by an 18 wheeler truck causing it to flip 3 times. She was traveling from her show last night in Alabama to Baltimore for a basketball tournament. 🙏🏼❤️ ANGIESTONE pic.twitter.com/gynkUWvxZa — NITER ISREAL (@NiterIsrea90453) March 2, 2025

However, a source told Variety that Stone was indeed on a Sprinter van when the accident happened. The outlet also learned that she was traveling with her backup singers and band members, but she was the sole fatality from the vehicular crash.

Born in Columbia, South Carolina, Stone first rose to prominence as part of The Sequence, a pioneering female rap group that broke barriers with their 1979 hit “Funk You Up.” The song’s influence endured for generations, later being sampled by Dr. Dre and Bruno Mars.

Stone’s transition to neo-soul in the late 1990s cemented her status as a musical force, with albums like “Black Diamond” (1999) and “Mahogany Soul” (2001) spawning chart-topping singles and earning Grammy nominations.

She earned three Grammy nominations throughout her career, including for “More Than a Woman” in 2003, “U-Haul” in 2004, and “Baby” in 2007. She also penned songs for acclaimed artists like D’Angelo, Raphael Saadiq, and Erykah Badu, according to The Guardian.

Beyond music, Stone was an actress with more than 40 screen credits. She made appearances in television series such as Moesha and Girlfriends, the latter featuring her vocals on its iconic theme song. She also starred in films including The Hot Chick, The Fighting Temptations, and Scary Movie V.

Aside from Diamond, Stone is survived by her son, Michael D’Angelo Archer II, known professionally as Swayvo Twain, whom she shared with singer D’Angelo. Details regarding her memorial services will be announced by her family in due course.

