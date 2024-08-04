Image Credit: Disney
Ivana Trump cause of death
Photo by Tom Gates/Archive Photos/Getty Images
What was Ivana Trump’s cause of death?

Donald Trump's first wife passed away in 2022, at the age of 73.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Aug 4, 2024 10:33 am

Ivana Trump was a Czech-American businesswoman, socialite, and model who was the first wife of the former Cheeto-in-chief, Donald Trump. She met the now-convicted felon in 1976 when she was in New York City with a group of fellow models. They married the following year, on April 9, at Marble Collegiate Church, in a wedding officiated by Protestant clergyman and author Norman Vincent Peale. She is the mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump.

Born on Feb. 20, 1949, in Gottwaldov in the former Czechoslovakia, Ivana’s birth surname was Zelníčková.

Before meeting Trump, she was married to Alfred Winklmayr from 1971 until 1973. Following her 1990 divorce from the tangerine terror, she married twice. Her first post-Trump marriage was to Riccardo Mazzucchelli from 1995 until 1997, and her second was to Rossano Rubicondi from 2008 until 2009.

On July 14, 2022, Ivana Trump passed away at the age of 73. But what happened?

How did Ivana Trump die?

Ivana Trump on Dancing with the Stars
Image via ABC

As per ABC, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Ivana Trump died after suffering blunt impact injuries to her torso caused by falling down some stairs at her apartment building on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics found Trump at her home while responding to a call for cardiac arrest. Police investigated the tragedy, and it was deemed an accident. But, to this day, conspiracy theories about the GOP candidate having a hand in her death persist with claims that he staged the whole thing, though no official evidence has ever been found to corroborate the narrative.

As People reported, Donald Trump, the couple’s three children, and many politicians and celebrities paid their condolences and respects to Ivana on social media. May she rest in peace.

