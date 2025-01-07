What was Keller Fornes’ cause of death?

County Rescue fans were heartbroken to learn about the untimely passing of Keller Fornes, one of the stars of the Great American Family TV series.

The actor, known for his role as Griffin, passed away on Dec. 19, 2024, at just 32 years old. The news was officially confirmed by Great American Media on Jan. 6, 2025, with tributes pouring in from fans and colleagues. Furthermore, many are curious as to the reason behind his passing.

Has a cause of death been released?

It’s been weeks since he passed, but as of now, no official cause of death has been released for Keller Fornes. His passing has left fans searching for answers, but his family and representatives haven’t shared any additional details, and it doesn’t seem likely that they wish to. While Keller didn’t publicly disclose any major health issues, he was open about one deeply personal challenge he had overcome, which was his battle with addiction.

Keller’s honesty about his struggles made him relatable to many. In a heartfelt Instagram post from August 2022, Keller shared a candid photo and reflected on his decision to seek help for addiction. He revealed that he had checked himself into rehab on Aug. 30, 2019, and celebrated three years of sobriety in his post: “This photo was taken about a week before I checked myself into Rehab. I looked like pure sh– and felt a million times worse physically, mentally, and emotionally. Eternally grateful for everyone I have in my corner. 3 years No Beers. Cheers!”

His story of resilience inspired fans and highlighted his determination to rebuild his life. Keller’s post remains a testament to his strength and the positive impact he had on those who followed his journey.

A life remembered

Keller’s last Instagram post, shared just days before his passing on Dec. 14, 2024, shows a mix of behind-the-scenes photos, selfies, and moments spent with loved ones. Although the post didn’t include a caption, it’s a bittersweet reminder of the joy and energy he brought to those around him. Fans and friends have since flooded the comments with condolences and tributes. One fan wrote: “RIP my good friend you were always looking up to me. Little did you know how much I looked up to you in so many ways.”

Great American Media also honored Keller in a touching statement on social media. the tribute read: “We at Great American Media are deeply saddened by the passing of Keller Fornes. He was a special person and talent as an actor, writer, and director, as well as a singer and musician. His energy and enthusiasm lifted all he worked with.”

Though we don’t yet know the exact cause of Keller Fornes’ death, his legacy as a talented actor and inspiring individual lives on. Services for Keller will be held on Jan. 11, 2025, at the Cowboy Church of Erath County in Stephenville, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Margie, his parents, and two brothers. While he died in Texas, the impact of his life and work has reached far beyond his community.

