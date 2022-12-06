Great American Family actor leaving the network over Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘traditional marriage’ comments

Candace Cameron Bure is continuing to experience fallout after an interview last month in which she said that the Great American Family network, of which she now serves as chief creative officer, would not be producing any same-sex content. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” Bure told the Wall Street Journal, to near-immediate backlash.

Now, one of Great American Family’s own stars, Neal Bledsoe, 41, has penned a lengthy statement about why he’s choosing to step down from the network. Bledsoe currently stars in the holiday television film Christmas at the Drive-In alongside The Wonder Years actress Danica McKellar, and likewise appeared in The Winter Palace in 2021.

As Bledsoe notes in his statement, which he gave to Variety on Monday, he would normally have been promoting the film, but instead has gone “unusually silent.” However, he started out by explaining why the issue hits so close to home for him.

“My life wouldn’t be where it is today without the love, support, and guidance of the LGBTQIA+ community. From my mentors in college, to the myriad of agents and managers, writers and directors, teachers and colleagues, and, of course, my dear friends and family, who have all touched my life, I owe them a great debt. As someone who struggled as a young man with our society’s extremely narrow definition of masculinity, it was their community that provided me with refuge and a guiding light when my life felt lost. And now, if I cannot stand up for that community in their time of need, my debt to them means nothing. So, I want to be very clear: my support for the LGBTQIA+ community is unconditional – nothing is worth my silence or their ability to live and love freely in a world that we are lucky enough to share with them. You may have noticed that I have been unusually silent at a time when I should have been promoting a holiday film, a film with the express purpose of bringing everyone comfort in a time of great tumult and change, but I cannot continue with business as usual. I cannot take comfort from, nor will I give refuge to, those who excuse exclusion and promote division in any way, shape, or form. Everyone is entitled to their beliefs, and these are mine: the recent comments made by leadership at Great American Family are hurtful, wrong, and reflect an ideology that prioritizes judgment over love. I was raised as a Christian, and believe in the essential message of love and forgiveness. That said, I could never forgive myself for continuing my relationship with a network that actively chooses to exclude the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Bledsoe went on to say that he was reminded by a friend of the courage of Elizabeth Taylor, who visited dying AIDS patients during the Reagan administration when society wanted nothing to do with them. He pointed out that her compassion was not cool, woke, or a virtue signal, but bolded that “it was just the right thing to do, especially when much of our culture chose cruelty.”

“As an artist, I yearn to be proud of the work I create. But, the thought that my work could be used to deliberately discriminate against anyone horrifies and infuriates me,” Bledsoe finished off his statement by saying. “I hope GAF will change, but until everyone can be represented in their films with pride, my choice is clear. I look forward to working with creators who put no limits on the stories we tell and follow through on their message of values with open arms.”

He added that he would be making a donation to True Colors United in the spirit of inclusiveness.

Shortly after Bure’s comments went viral, queer pop star Jojo Siwa — who had previously aired her own dirty laundry with the Fuller House star over the summer — came forward to say that she was probably done trying to build that particular bridge.

“We have not [talked], and I don’t think we ever will again,” Siwa said while appearing at the Disney Plus live stream of Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium on Nov. 20. “That’s what’s f—ed up. You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do. But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that’s sh—y.”