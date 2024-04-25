‘Totally Spies’ season 7 release date, cast, and more

A million different takes on the animated format have been dreamed up over the years, and somewhere along the line the brilliant minds of Vincent Chalvon-Demersay and David Michel dreamed up Totally Spies!

The goofy series follows a trio of teenaged secret agents, and it’s been on the air since 2001. That’s some incredible longevity that, despite some major gaps, has seen the series persist for more than 20 years. Following a consistent run between 2002 and 2009, the series took a brief break before returning with a season 6 in 2011. More than a decade later, a seventh season was announced, and fans are awaiting its release with bated breath.

#Inédit



🎊Fin du suspense !



🕵️‍♀️Après 11 années d’absence, le phénomène mondial #TotallySpies fait son grand retour dans une saison 7 !



🗓️A retrouver uniquement sur @Gulli tous les dimanches dès le 12 mai à 10H40



⚡️Préparez vous… Les Spies prennent un nouveau départ ! pic.twitter.com/7nERThUNUg — Gulli (@gulli) April 23, 2024

Back in 2022, a former creator on Totally Spies! teased that another season was incoming, and that season inches ever closer. Following months of gradual, but minimal, developments on the fresh season, it was struck with delays. It was initially intended to release in 2023, but those ceaseless Hollywood slowdowns pushed its debut back to 2024.

Many fans were expecting another delay — or even a cancelation — but the show pulled through and an official release date for the French series was announced. Fans can expect the brand-new season of Totally Spies! to hit French airwaves on May 12, 2024.

Which cast members are returning?

I wish.

they replaced us

I remember hearing that they didn’t want to pay union rates 💔 https://t.co/QaLLjDadyt — Jennifer Hale (@jhaletweets) September 7, 2023

The original series boasted a wonderful voice cast that, across six seasons, made devoted fans of the Totally Spies! viewer base. Unfortunately, the likes of Jennifer Hale and Andrea Baker, who played the American versions of Sam and Clover, don’t appear to be returning. At least Hale is confirmed to be out, something she cemented with a post to social media stating that she wasn’t asked to be a part of the revival. Further reports later confirmed that Baker was also not asked to return, based on an exchange between she and a longtime fan.

Andrea Baker the original voice of Clover just confirmed to me over Instagram that she will not be returning as her role for Season 7 and presumably neither will Jennifer Hale or Katie Griffin 😞



Thanks for the memories ❤️ #totallyspies pic.twitter.com/JrDiOHXtRT — Alex (@cloverspiesfan) January 8, 2023

It’s been a long time since the original series was on the air, so it’s reasonable that the new season is looking to start fresh, but longtime fans of the show are still sure to be disappointed by the loss of the fan-favorite original voices.

Totally Spies! season 7 premise

Details about what to expect from season 7 are still scarce, but the company behind the ever-popular series did provide a few minor details on what the revived season may contain. A quote shared to the official website for Banijay Kids & Family — the company that produces the series — teases the premise as staying “true to all the key elements that make the show so popular,” but one that has been “lovingly updated for a new audience, reflecting the modern challenges faced by both high-schoolers and spies alike!”

