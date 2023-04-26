Cartoon Network is rebooting ‘Totally Spies’

In an era of reboots and reimaginings, millennials can get ready to travel back to the early 2000s as it was recently announced that the popular animated spy-fi series Totally Spies will be heading to a screen near you.

The animated series initially premiered in 2001 on ABC Family – what is now Freeform – before moving over to the Cartoon Network less than two years later. Now 23 years later, the show is heading back to Cartoon Network in the United States and Max for your viewing pleasure after Warner Bros. Discovery acquired rights to the seventh season of the French-Canadian children’s programming.

‘TOTALLY SPIES’ will officially return to Cartoon Network in the USA for Season 7 in 2024. pic.twitter.com/YT51YdjmrY — Cartoon News Network (@CCNCartoonNews) April 25, 2023

As Generation Y may remember, the animation followed the adventures of three teenage girls – Sam, Clover, and Alex – from Beverly Hills who lived a double life as secret agents working for the World Organization of Human Protection (WOOHP) after being recruited by the organization’s founder and president, Jerry.

The trio could also be described as more of an anime version of Charlie’s Angels. There was Sam, the intellectual, Clover, the fashionista, and Alex, who is loyal to the core but can often be a bit of a clutz. In each episode, tweens, everyone couldn’t wait to see what new gadgets the girls would be toying with next to assist them during their missions.

In terms of episodes, season seven will find the group going back to high school, although they were college students in later seasons.

In an official press release, Banijay Kids & Family CEO and producer Benoît Di Sabatino noted that the reboot will stay “true to all the key elements that make the show so popular.” However, day-one fans of the show can expect “lovingly” updates that reflect “the modern challenges faced by both high schoolers and spies alike!”

Talks of a Totally Spies reboot first surfaced over a year ago when former storyboard artist Thomas Astruc revealed shared that the show was be returning in 2023, but the launch later suffered delays.