‘Reboot’ fans are ready to riot after Hulu axes the comedy show

Almost as quickly as it came around, the meta-comedy Reboot has been dropped by Hulu after just one season, having made its debut barely five months ago in September.

In that short span of time, as is often the case, the comedy series starring Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, and Rachel Bloom, among others, managed to develop a loving and devoted fandom, which is understandably quite irked by Hulu’s decision.

As such, Reboot fans have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations with the streaming service, as well as pay tribute to the ill-fated show and the performances by the ensemble cast contained therein.

Reboot is cancelled?! I hate this timeline so much. — Miguel Angel Parreño (@MiguelAParreno) January 31, 2023

y’all slept on reboot like that show was so good and it’s been cancelled 😭😭😭 — Dulce Valencia (@DulceValenciaS) January 31, 2023

Wait reboot is getting cancelled why!!!!! I literally watch it with my fiancé every night like come on Hulu — Jaide Jones (@jaide_r5) January 31, 2023

Of course, the bitter irony of a show about a cancelled show, being rebooted, then being cancelled in real life (does your brain hurt yet?), is not lost on social media:

how do you cancel a show about a reboot of a cancelled show https://t.co/S2CbsqnWFN — hannah || fan account (@sournaya) January 31, 2023

The most tragic thing is… getting cancelled and rebooted with an all-flipped meta-reboot mid-season is exactly the kind of thing that would have happened in the second-season premiere😭 — Stuart P. Bentley (@[email protected]) (@stuartpb) January 31, 2023

Reboot was (still is, we suppose) a show about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000’s sitcom titled Step Right Up, who are reunited when a reboot of their show starring older versions of their characters is successfully pitched to a network. It unpacked each individual actor’s life since the original show and where their careers took them in its aftermath.

This certainly isn’t the first, and won’t be the last time that avid TV viewers get stung by the powers that be of a streaming service, with fans of 1899 and Warrior Nun also reeling after Netflix recently pulled the plug on both shows. Granted, the latter of those fandoms isn’t giving up on making sure they are heard by Netflix any time soon.