‘Totally Spies!’ season 7 release date, confirmed

When we think about cartoons that marked our childhood, Totally Spies! must be in many folks’ top 10 list. I know, ’90s shows tend to get all the glory, but if you were a 2000s kid like myself, it would’ve been impossible to miss out on this gem.

Focusing on the lives of three teenage spies, the cartoon had a perfect blend of comedy, adventure, and action with a sprinkle of drama. Oh, and a side serving of fashion, of course — Alex, Sam, and Clover’s stylish day-to-day outfits were nothing short of iconic. All this to say, Totally Spies! can easily be considered one of the best cartoons of the early 2000s, which made it all the more sad to see it go in 2013.

The show was first aired in 2001 and released 156 episodes over the span of six seasons, before meeting its demise. Don’t get me wrong, these are pretty solid numbers, but it was only natural for those who enjoyed the original run be disappointed when a piece of their childhood came to and end. Of course, this means that when a reboot was announced, it immediately evoked nostalgia in former fans, who cannot wait to see if the new season lives up to its predecessors.

When is Totally Spies! season 7 coming out?

Season 7 of Totally Spies! is scheduled for a May 12 premiere on Gulli, a French TV channel. The reboot was initially planned for a 2023 release, but delays in production led to it being postponed until 2024. While we already have a French release date, it’s hard to say when folks outside the country will be able to enjoy the new season, as the global premiere is yet to be announced.

At least we can rest easy knowing that Totally Spies! will be coming to international waters sooner or later. In fact, the show will return to its old home, Cartoon Network, in the U.S., but those who prefer streaming will also have that option, as season 7 will be made available to watch on Max.

