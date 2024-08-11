What was Kevin Sullivan’s cause of death?

Born on Oct. 26, 1948, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Kevin Francis Sullivan was a professional wrestler and booker most famous for his time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

The much-traveled star also appeared in other events, including Gulf Coast Championship Wrestling, Championship Wrestling from Florida, Central States Wrestling, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, Eastern Championship Wrestling, Extreme Championship Wrestling, World Wide Wrestling Federation (now World Wrestling Entertainment), Ring of Honor, and on the independent circuit.

In addition to wrestling using his given name, Sullivan’s ring names included the Boston Battler, the Gamesmaster, Johnny West, Kevin Caldwell, Masked Lucifer, the Great Wizard, and the Taskmaster.

His many championships and accomplishments include being a two-time ECW Tag Team Champion, a WCW World Tag Team Champion, an NWA United States Tag Team Champion, an NWA Hall of Fame member, and a New England Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame member. It goes without saying that he was highly respected in the industry.

Sadly, on Aug. 9, 2024, he passed away in Concord, Massachusetts, at the age of 75.

How did Kevin Sullivan die?

Just heard that Kevin “Sully” Sullivan has passed away. His passing really hurts my heart.



I recently was talking to Ric Flair who told me that Sully wasn't doing well and I should call him. I immediately called him, and I talked about it on an interview I did with @CodyRhodes.… pic.twitter.com/sdbVZNJHzX — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) August 9, 2024

As per the US Sun, Kevin Sullivan died after suffering an accident in May 2024 that led to a series of complications he never recovered from, including sepsis and encephalitis (as per the GoFundMe page set up to aid his recovery).

He had undergone surgery to help him, but the accident reportedly affected his ability to function independently, and it’s believed that a blood clot ultimately killed him.

In a statement issued to Slam Wrestling, Sullivan’s long-time friend Barry Rose confirmed the news of his passing.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to have to report the passing of the legendary Kevin Sullivan. May he RIP and his family, friends and fans find comfort in how much he was loved.”

Following the news, tributes poured in, including heartfelt words from the WWE, which described him as “a unique and influential figure in sports-entertainment history.” And he truly was a reigning influence in the world of wrestling.

May Kevin Sullivan rest in peace.

